Climate change, public health, world poverty, violence, inequality and erosion of democracy.
My emotions and thoughts are so jumbled during this time of global crisis that it is sometimes hard for me not to be overwhelmed. I need hope to keep going. My grandfather said, “I was born in a place called Hope (Arkansas) and have lived in hope ever since.”
“I hope, I hope, I hope” is wishful thinking. Maybe the problems will just disappear. Maybe, maybe not. That kind of hope is not a strategy but a failure to take wise action.
To turn around environmental destruction, injustice, hunger, disease and disenfranchisement, we need real hope and strategic action, not “maybe this will fade away.” I am deeply grateful to all who are working tirelessly to make a better world.
Methane and other greenhouse gases are contributing to climate change that disrupts lives and livelihoods; the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline that was to have run from West Virginia to eastern North Carolina would have carried natural gas fracked by toxic chemicals and discharged into the atmosphere.
Wishful thinking won’t clean the air. Thanks to Energy Justice NC collaboration of environmental groups, including NC WARN, for the momentous work it did to stop the Duke Energy and Dominion Energy project. The pipeline, crossing 600 miles of private and public property, would have been environmentally devastating and outrageously expensive. This is a giant step toward the transition from fossil fuels to clean renewable energy.
Systemic racism and inequality and tweets cheering for white supremacy are killing Black and brown people and diminishing the lives of everyone. Grand statements won’t dismantle racism.
Thanks to peaceful protesters faithfully returning to the streets insisting on accountability and a drastic change in priorities and practices, the culture is shifting. Decision-makers and voters are recognizing that we can’t go back to silent acquiescence to throwing people away.
Hunger is stalking millions of people whose lives have been turned upside down by COVID-19 and the global economic disruptions. Without their usual sources of food and income, many have almost nothing to eat.
Nice stories about delicious dishes to whip up while sheltering in place do not fill the stomachs of people who have lost employment or can’t risk exposure by venturing out to find food. Thanks to farmers and businesses for donating food for volunteers to deliver to neighbors. Joanne Foster and Gloria McMasters, Community Health Workers with Mustard Seed Community Health, find out who in Greensboro needs a food box on their porch. In Africa, Monique Misenga gives food to hungry people who come to her door in Kinshasa, Congo..
COVID-19 spreads quickly and is especially serious for people with chronic health conditions. Pronouncements about this new coronavirus being a hoax or disappearing soon won’t protect people from exposure.
Thanks to North Carolina’s health secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, and hospital and clinic staff members who educate and test and hand out masks from a social distance, people can better protect themselves and others around them from getting sick.
Barriers to voting are multiplying: policies limiting registration and polling places, unreliable machines, deliberate discord, cyberbullying, public health concerns and gerrymandering so that politicians choose voters instead of voters selecting representatives.
“I hope I hope I hope” won’t result in every person having an opportunity to vote. Thanks to the League of Women Voters and many allies, voting rights are being protected.
Staying at home isn’t safe when people live outside or in overcrowded substandard housing, paying most of their income for rent or mortgage. Checking the “increase affordable housing supply” box in lists doesn’t build or preserve housing.
Thanks to renewed commitment of housing advocates, eviction resolution, new apartments, rehabbed houses are in process.
Be hopeful but take action!
