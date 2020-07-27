I’m a white Southern man. Love me or hate me, that’s what I am.
A couple of months ago, I come out of Home Depot, get into my old Honda and turn the key. It sounds like a blender full of rocks. Starter.
A Black woman knocks on my window and says, “I’ll be back in five minutes if you need a ride.” I thank her and continue the utter uselessness of trying to start the car.
A white man walks over and asks, “You need any help?”
I thank him and say, “Starter.” He knowingly shakes his head and walks away. Then another white man walks over and we basically have the same conversation.
Sure enough, the Black woman knocks on my window and wants to know if I still need a ride. Since I do need a ride, and since she is kind enough to offer, I say, “Yes I do.”
We probably have gone half a mile and she wants to know if I’m a vet. “Navy,” I say.
Since only a vet would ask, I ask her the same question. “Navy,” she says.
She tells me she did 12 years in the Navy, then used the G.I. Bill to go to UNCG to get her master’s. She’s a retired local high school teacher. I’m impressed.
She asks me where I was home ported. “Charleston,” I say. Then, of course, she wants to know which ports I’ve been to. One of the ports is a small village on the west coast of Scotland. It turns out she was home ported about two or three miles away. I’m starting to like this woman. She was fleet! She has felt the sea below her and seen the stars above her.
And I’ve been wrong. She isn’t a “Black woman” and I’m not a “white man.” We are both Navy grey.
We’re getting closer to my house, and since we both were fleet and since we have known each other a grand total of maybe 10 minutes, I decide to mess with her.
“You know, when I was in the Navy (the Vietnam era), women weren’t allowed on ships. They were considered bad luck.” That’s true.
In a rather, shall we say, commanding voice she says, “Well, we proved them wrong!”
I laugh and say, “Yes, you did.” I would sail anywhere with her.
We’re getting close to my house and I’m glad. For some reason it’s getting kind of chilly in the car.
She stops in front of my house and looks at me and says, “Now remember you have to pass this good deed on.” That’s the teacher in her.
I assure her I will. Before she drives away I lean down and say, “Thanks, Navy.”
So be nice. You never know what you may have in common and what you might learn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.