Bottom Line: A pitiful attempt to rewrite the history of Nov. 3

I am responding to the May 2 screed by student Madison Fields, who called for “action items” at Elon University School of Law.

The list is very much like the insane demands of Black Lives Matter that centered around ex-President Trump and the “peaceful” riots of the summer of 2020. It seems nowadays that there is a shortage of real hate crimes and phony victims suddenly pop up to fill that void. While Fields is by no means a Jussie Smollett, she has still managed to eke out an unnecessary race-based, ephemeral grievance.

Fields is mightily offended by a portrait of former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin that is hanging on a wall at the law school. She accuses Melvin of being a perpetrator of “social injustice and racial inequity.” She says Melvin’s “words and actions ... speak to the disregard for human life.”

Actually, the true disregard for human life lies in the hands of the Rev. Nelson Johnson and the Communist Workers Party. Blame Melvin? He was simply the guy acknowledging the source of the fire the arsonists had set.

Over the years Greensboro has taken a beating as a result of the actions of a few misguided CWP members who thought they were going to advance civil rights by calling out a few racists, the Ku Klux Klan.