“It is what it is”?
In accepting his nomination at the 2016 Republican convention, Donald Trump confidently crowed, “I alone can fix it”!
After three and a half years of self-serving "fixes," Trump’s crowing is now just a dismissive and mocking shrug: “It is what it is”?
Indeed, “It is what it is” is now the defeatist mantra for such things as :
- Congressional dysfunction.
- Governance by tweet, Fox News and the conspiracy de jour.
- The censoring of truths and promotion of falsehoods.
- The potential for doubling pandemic deaths by year's end.
- Gun ownership defined as a protected constitutional right, but health care security is not.
- Systemic racism and the perpetuation of underserved communities.
- An immigration policy that recognizes the value of diversity.
- Hyper-partisanship that is fueling the flames of civil conflict and tribalism.
- A stock market that soars while kitchen table economics are on the brink of free fall.
- The disregard of medical experts in favor of snake oil politicians.
- Republicans' cowardice to call out the compromised and the corrupt within their ranks.
- Democrats’ impotence to convict the truly guilty or even protect righteous whistleblowers.
- The rise of devout hypocrites serving as moral and religious leaders.
- Voters who are eager to perpetuate the chaos and conflict.
- The blatant and shameless suppression of voting rights.
- The “woke” millennials who preach and judge, but yet don’t vote.
- The intentional disregard of the public’s interest and safety by the current presidency.
- The executive actions that have eroded our constitutional norms, the rule of law and our moral standing in the world.
The consequences of this year’s election will be like none other in our lifetime, for it will determine whether our nation has had enough of “it” ... and whether there will be a national mandate to fix one particular “it” on that list! Vote!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.