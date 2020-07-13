“In what skin will the old snake come forth?” asked Frederick Douglass in an 1865 speech questioning the country’s moral and political fortitude to address racism.
It is an apt question for these times as we witness the current well-organized push back to Black Lives Matter (Associated Press story, “Facebook groups pivot their attacks”) so well reflected in Charles Davenport’s op-ed, “What you may not know about BLM.”
Intent on stemming the passionate outrage expressed by millions nationwide about contemporary systemic racism, the ancient regime reappears to inflame fears about the “malicious” Black character.
Davenport peppers his essay with words meant to delegitimize the public’s right instincts for reform with words such as “ruled by passion to the exclusion of reason”; “indiscriminate assault”; “anarchists”; “anti-American”; “destruction and violence”; and “bloody footsteps.”
These are intended to confuse and demean our American instincts for fair treatment by the law. They mount a word arsenal to attack and stem the momentum for change.
What is equally concerning, however, is the News & Record’s participation in this ruse. If staff believes that they’re providing a public service by presenting “both” sides in a hands-off neutral space, you’re not. Instead, this Pontius Pilate approach for access to the public discourse pretends that there is moral equivalency to the ideals of both perspectives. There isn’t.
It is past time for journalism to embrace moral clarity instead of acting as though they’re just referees.
It matters.
