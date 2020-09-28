Bottom Line: No, America is not a racist country

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recent Bottom Line, “Yes, America is a racist country” (Sept. 23) — citing rare instances of individual racist actions — is missing the point.

These public instances are events that are very rare in the course of our daily activities and experiences. Those who say America is a racist nation (equating gerrymandering with slavery) are in the same company as Attorney General William Barr, who equates quarantining during this pandemic with slavery. They are both equally offensive.

There is no “systemic” racism in America. Shame on those hateful individuals who try to promote this outrageous idea.

The writer of that Bottom Line should take the time to learn some history and use a dictionary. “Systemic” racism means the systems of our country are racist. This is outrageous and offensive to the generations of brave civil rights activists who risked their lives for equality under the law to succeed in passing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which has successfully outlawed “systemic” or “institutional” racism.

It simply doesn’t exist anymore — although you cannot legislate away individual acts of hate, racism or any type of prejudice. Stupid is as stupid does.