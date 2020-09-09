Thank you, Allen Johnson, for revealing yourself in your column, “No, you shut up and open a history book,” which was printed on Sept. 6.
You point to numerous Black athletes who protested against injustice in the past and you quote a current tennis champion, Naomi Osaka, who stated, “Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach.”
You conclude that today’s athletes understand the urgency of “the issue” and you insinuate that anyone that disagrees with the genocide of Black people by police are people who state, “Shut up and dribble” to protesting professional athletes. You conclude by telling us to shut up and read a history book.
Mr. Johnson, you and I read different history books and, for the record, I do believe that there is systemic racism in this country (racism and prejudice have been with us since the dawn of civilization) — it manifests itself in the welfare state through an abortion industry that terminates the lives of a disproportionate number of Black children, through the structural disincentive to form and maintain two-parent households and in rules that deter work and striving to improve one's own condition.
I believe in the right of athletes to stand up and speak their minds. However, I stand for my right to disagree with their faulty premise — I will do this by not supporting pro sports where disrespect is shown to the flag of the United States of America.
Go ahead and play — I won’t pay.
As for you, Mr. Johnson, you abuse your authority as a newspaper editor by telling your readers to shut up.
We will not shut up and I have news for you: More and more people in the Black community agree with me.
