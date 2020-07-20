This letter is in response to two recent pieces — Karen Spria’s letter to the editor on July 15 and “NCAA: Test all athletes for virus before events” on July 17.
My 20-year-old son was rightfully sent home from camp because he came home for a dentist’s appointment, saw a friend and therefore had been in contact with someone who may or may not have COVID-19.
On Wednesday, we spent the better part of the day Googling testing sites, texting doctor friends, calling pharmacies and getting circular automated voice systems in search of a test. Preferably a Rapid-Results test like I assume all NCAA athletes will get on a weekly basis.
We heard “you can get one at Duke.” We called someone at Duke, but the person on the other end of the phone line didn’t know what my son was referring to.
A text from a friend said last week there was a place in Durham across from a Walgreens where, if you are in line by 6 a.m., they start giving the tests at 9 a.m., but only have 100 Rapid Result tests to give. I called the Walgreens at said address and was told, no, they “don’t do that anymore” (but did last week). I could make an appointment at Walgreens.com. The next available appointment was in four days. My son said he heard he could go somewhere in Wilmington or maybe Charlotte. Uh, no. So, no Rapid Test for us typical folks.
On Wednesday, we scoured the FastMed locations and got him an appointment at a FastMed 45 minutes away, waited two hours and got his test. We now wait (maybe) five to seven days for the results.
We are a family that is good at solving problems, at using our resources and getting results. However, for this “adventure” we were completely lost. The rules are ever changing and the test offerings are inconsistent.
I don’t understand how organizations like the NCAA can guarantee testing of its athletes while our schools cannot. We cannot ask teachers to enter the classroom and parents to send their children to school, knowing that on any given day, it may be their day to have to run through the testing obstacle course and lay low for five to seven business days awaiting results.
