Bottom Line: We all pay a price for racism

Unfortunately, our country is racist, contrary to what the writer asserts in his recent Bottom Line ("No, America is not a racist country," Sept. 29).
We need only look at the history of enslaved and exploited people whose labor built both our country’s physical structures, and also the wealth of our white ancestors, and then examine the current disparities made so evident in both pandemic data and every other major system of our country.
As only a couple of examples: 1) When Social Security was established, it excluded domestic and agricultural workers, jobs held by many African American workers, thus prohibiting their participation in the arrangements on which so many of our older citizens depend. 2) Redlining and other discriminatory financial practices created segregated housing and deprived black people of the opportunity to build wealth as white families did.
We all pay a price for the racist systems we have failed to learn about thanks to incomplete teaching of our history.
We white people must admit our history does not match our nation's expressed ideals of equality, and work to change the discriminatory laws, policies and practices that are costing our country so much.
The financial and banking giant Citi recently released a report estimating the losses to GDP resulting from racism over the last 20 years: $16 trillion. We all benefit from increased GDP. The report estimates 6.1 million jobs could have been created had equity been in effect. Many more homeowners would have existed. More money from increased wages would have resulted in more income, shared by Black and white entrepreneurs.
We white people who are alive now did not create the laws and government policies that are producing the racial disparities that are costing everyone so much. We can, and must, recognize that although much positive change has occurred, much remains to accomplish to create the nonracist nation that the author apparently wants. Let us all resolve to seek out the inequities and join with others to eliminate them.
A step we all can take as we vote in this election is to pass the school bond issue and move ahead to fund the complete Facilities Master Plan that will eliminate the race-linked deteriorated physical conditions and equipment differentials in Guilford County schools so that all children will have equal access to an excellent education, and so that all teachers will be working in safe, modern schools. Support S.M.A.R.T. (Safe, Modern, Accessible, Renovated, Tech-Ready schools).
High-quality education strengthens our community and benefits all of us.
The writer lives in Greensboro.
