Bottom Line: We all pay a price for racism

Unfortunately, our country is racist, contrary to what the writer asserts in his recent Bottom Line ("No, America is not a racist country," Sept. 29).

We need only look at the history of enslaved and exploited people whose labor built both our country’s physical structures, and also the wealth of our white ancestors, and then examine the current disparities made so evident in both pandemic data and every other major system of our country.

As only a couple of examples: 1) When Social Security was established, it excluded domestic and agricultural workers, jobs held by many African American workers, thus prohibiting their participation in the arrangements on which so many of our older citizens depend. 2) Redlining and other discriminatory financial practices created segregated housing and deprived black people of the opportunity to build wealth as white families did.

We all pay a price for the racist systems we have failed to learn about thanks to incomplete teaching of our history.

We white people must admit our history does not match our nation's expressed ideals of equality, and work to change the discriminatory laws, policies and practices that are costing our country so much.