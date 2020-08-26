Our "leaders" lie to us. They bully and ridicule those who disagree with them. The denigrate the memory of veterans and their families. They mock those with disabilities.
We are better than this.
Our "leaders" have gone out of their way to divide our country and its people.
We are better than this.
Our country has, in the past, come together to meet head on and defeat any crisis that has threatened us. We mobilize and we volunteer. We help our neighbors. We give our time, our money and ourselves.
We can do better again.
I was taught that we lived our lives keeping the Golden Rule as our mantra. When did it become OK to settle arguments or a wrong move or a wrong look not with words, but with a gun?
When did another's life become so insignificant? When did another's business become somewhere the be broken into and looted?
We are better than this.
Unless and until we come to grips with this current virus and deal with it- together. Unless and until we heal our divisions- together we are doomed to continue down this awful road.
We should be better than this.
I have lived long enough to know that the current path that this country is on will only get worse unless we make a change — unless we decide to come together and actually show that we care about one another, we cannot be the United States of America.
Think about it. Do better. Be better. Act better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.