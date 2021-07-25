Byron Williams: Civil rights icon fought so we could vote

In 1963, Gray successfully represented Vivian Malone and James Hood, who had originally been denied admission to the University of Alabama, the incident where Alabama Gov. George Wallace infamously declared his commitment to physically block the “schoolhouse door” to prohibit integration.

Gray also played a critical role in Selma, Ala., in the struggle for voting rights. Behind the scenes, Gray used his legal acumen to secure the protesters’ constitutional right to march from Selma to Montgomery.

It is with appreciation of this history, and the efforts of people like Gray, that I remain uncomfortable with current attempts to make voting more difficult. Without any evidence of voter irregularities, proponents say the provisions are necessary to shore up public confidence in the integrity of elections after the 2020 presidential contest. Such efforts have been bolstered by unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Unfortunately, one of the causes Gray has spent more than 60 years advocating is the historical aberration. With the exception of a 48-year window (1965-2013), a portion of the American narrative has always included those who wanted voting to be more difficult for some.