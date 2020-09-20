Chares Davenport: The cool embrace of autumn

Four seasons fill the measure of the year;
There are four seasons in the mind of man…
— John Keats
The older I get, the less I care for summer. Fortunately, relief is on the way: Autumn officially begins at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday. Enthusiasts of the season will be tempted, at that long-awaited moment, to engage in some kind of celebratory ritual: blasting an airhorn, lighting a candle or tearfully whispering a prayer of gratitude to Providence.
The irony is thick: The season for which so many of us long during the sweltering, seemingly perpetual North Carolina summer, and welcome with open arms upon its arrival, is a time of wither and decay. Why celebrate a season of death?
Autumn, says one of my older Webster’s, is “a period of maturity or incipient decline.” (“Incipient” is an uncommon word, but it means, “coming into being, or becoming apparent.”)
For those of us in the autumn of our lives, “maturity” is welcomed, but we could do without a reminder of our “incipient decline.” The aching, gray-haired, weary-eyed man who stares back at me in the mirror is reminder enough. For us, especially, there is an air of melancholy that accompanies the colorful leaves, chilly nights and bonfires of autumn. Nevertheless, we celebrate the arrival of the season. It’s inexplicable.
Or, is it?
Last September, on the website Bustle, JR Thorpe wrote an article called, “Why are people so obsessed with fall?” She consults with psychologists, who offer theories about the popularity of the season. Among them are the obvious reasons, such as foliage (also known as “leaf peeping”) and harvest festivals; but another, less obvious reason for autumn’s popularity is, get this: peer pressure.
Apparently, if an individual is surrounded by people — friends, family and coworkers — who love the season, that individual will feel obligated to rave about the season, too. You don’t want to be the outcast, the rogue, the weirdo who doesn’t like fall, do you?
I’m not convinced that those explanations will suffice. In her Bustle piece, Thorpe also writes that cooler weather brings out the “romantic” in some of us. (A note of interest to those particular readers: Every autumn, the Hallmark Channel rolls out a new series of fall-themed romantic movies.) That’s interesting, but there must be more to it than that.
Inexplicably, my mind shifts every autumn into a retrospective gear: yearning for things that used to be, but are no more; lamenting things that might have been, but never were; regretting those things that I could have or should have done, but never did. Is this a sign of maturity, or a symptom of incipient decline?
“If you’ve fallen for fall,” Holly Zynda writes in an article for The Weather Channel, “it has less to do with atmospheric changes than it does with memories and nostalgia for seasonal activities.” I believe Zynda is correct. Most of us have fond recollections of family gatherings at Thanksgiving, for instance, and vivid memories of the Halloweens of our youth.
JR Thorpe calls this “cultural memory, or the collective memories of a society.” One’s attraction to the season may be due, in large measure, to those happy recollections. “You may be activating positive memories of fall from your childhood,” she writes. “Nostalgia is a powerful psychological tool.”
If John Keats was correct — and I believe he was — when he wrote “The Human Seasons” a couple of centuries ago, there is a frame of mind we could call “autumnal.” Some of us, despite the incipient decline, thrive on the exquisite sorrow of the season.
Charles Davenport Jr. is a News & Record columnist. His column runs the first and third Sundays of the month. Contact him via email: cdavenportjr@hotmail.com