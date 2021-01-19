David M. Olson: How to accept the fact of loss

Sixty years ago, my wife and I stood in the snow and ice at the Capitol for the JFK inauguration. Afterward, some of us took refuge in a cafeteria for hot soup, while others watched the parade.

None of us invaded the Capitol building. The normal give-and-take with a new presidential administration began the next day. We needed snow boots as protective gear, not guns.

Just two weeks beforehand, I had attended the joint congressional meeting to receive the official state reports of their respective presidential electoral votes. Presiding was Vice President Richard Nixon, who counted himself out as the defeated presidential candidate against Kennedy.

There was gentle chuckling as, at one point, Sen. Robert Byrd was in the lead for the presidency. The vice president vacated the podium with handshakes, and no one had to cower under upturned tables.

Overseas, I have met many persons involved in the politics of their countries, and they all want to know about our politics. They admire our vigorous election campaigns followed by a peaceful transfer of power from one party to the other.