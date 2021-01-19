David M. Olson: How to accept the fact of loss

Sixty years ago, my wife and I stood in the snow and ice at the Capitol for the JFK inauguration. Afterward, some of us took refuge in a cafeteria for hot soup, while others watched the parade.
None of us invaded the Capitol building. The normal give-and-take with a new presidential administration began the next day. We needed snow boots as protective gear, not guns.
Just two weeks beforehand, I had attended the joint congressional meeting to receive the official state reports of their respective presidential electoral votes. Presiding was Vice President Richard Nixon, who counted himself out as the defeated presidential candidate against Kennedy.
There was gentle chuckling as, at one point, Sen. Robert Byrd was in the lead for the presidency. The vice president vacated the podium with handshakes, and no one had to cower under upturned tables.
Overseas, I have met many persons involved in the politics of their countries, and they all want to know about our politics. They admire our vigorous election campaigns followed by a peaceful transfer of power from one party to the other.
That President Jimmy Carter conceded on TV, early on election night in 1980 to his challenger, Ronald Reagan, is often their example of what they would wish to be able to do in their own countries.
I wonder what my great-granddaughter will have experienced when she will be able to reflect about her six decades.
The most striking feature of a democracy is our experience of the acquisition and disposal of power. Democratic elections depend upon the willingness of candidates to accept the fact of loss, as well as the responsibility of office.
I had the pleasure of hosting two foreign visitors during the McCain-Obama election. They were impressed, as I took them to polling places in Guilford County during that Election Day. Later that night, they cried and cheered, both, at the manner in which our two candidates appeared and spoke on TV that election night.
The capacity to campaign vigorously and to legislate sincerely does not come easily to any nation. Candidates and parties recognize the integrity and good faith of one another. Not only serving in office, but seeking of office are long-term adventures.
Each president leaves a legacy; each new president begins his own legacy at 12 noon, once every four years.
The writer is professor emeritus of political science at UNCG.