Ellen Halle: Can Biden bring back America’s brand?

In 2015, when I was 23, brimming with idealism and newly arrived in Kenya, taxi drivers would regularly strike up conversations with me about their dreams of emigrating to “the land of the free.” America’s brand was intact.

A year later, a motorcycle taxi driver in Nairobi told me as I swung aboard behind him on Nov. 9, 2016: “Your new president, he is like an African dictator.” Kennedy, the bagger at my local grocery store, shrugged: “It’s just four years,” he said, shaking his head.

That day marked the beginning of the end of American exceptionalism for many — the idea that America is worthy of deference and emulation.

“Exercise caution,” the State Department frequently warns American citizens living in Kenya, raising concerns over the dangers of “ethnic clashes.” Meanwhile, America witnessed its own tribal fracturing, deepened by a pandemic disproportionately killing people of color and an unrelenting knee on George Floyd’s neck.