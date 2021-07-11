Felecia Commodore and Demetri L. Morgan: Trustees’ handling of Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure application shows how university boards often fail the accountability test

Governing boards hold a fiduciary duty to the institution or system they serve. Their role is to support and protect the institutional mission, make sure the institution is effectively executing the mission and ensure the institution can continue to execute its mission. Boards often focus on fundraising, external relations, accountability and oversight.

When functioning well, boards make decisions driven by the institution’s best interests — not their own or those of their friends, allies or associates.

Although that is the expectation, it is not always the practice in decisions ranging from budget allocation to policy setting and presidential hires. The controversial and highly politicized hiring of Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen as University of South Carolina president in 2019 highlighted these concerns and how political connections and motivations can cause board practices to go off course. Caslen has since resigned, after admitting to plagiarism.

There’s not much diversity on public universities’ boards. Currently, according to an industry survey, most of their members are older white men from the business sector.

Yet, as higher education becomes increasingly concerned with diversity, we have observed that the issue of board diversity seems to be left off the table.