Fred Guttman: Asian-American trauma and congregations

“Asians are not just offended. We fear for our safety. Within the past year, there have been over 3,000 harassment cases against Asian Americans, an increase of more than 149%!

“What was the point of this ‘strange fire’?

“I feel that there is both ‘good fire’ and a ‘strange fire.’ We have spent a lot of time talking about hate as the big ‘strange fire,’ but what would be ‘good fire’?

“For me the answer is clear. Love.

“The only way we can combat ‘strange fires’ is to not be scared of them. We need to stand against ‘strange fires.’ We need to stand up for what you believe in, support causes in person or at home.

“We can no longer afford to be bystanders. We must become upstanders. We must help spread compassion and justice. We must help spread love. We must fight fire with fire!”

If there are Asians in your congregation, this bar mitzvah speech indicates that now is the time to reach out to them with sympathy and love.

Around 3,300 years ago, the Jewish people experienced liberation from Egyptian bondage, and 3,300 years later, the forces of bias, bigotry and hate are still very much with us.