Over the past two years, the Immigration Reform Roundtable of the League of Women Voters has put on several programs regarding the status of immigrants in the Triad and the United States.
Our series has included presentations on the history of immigration and immigration law, the private companies getting millions of taxpayer dollars to detain and imprison immigrants, and the anti-immigration policies of the federal government.
Along with communities of color, immigrants and refugees are suffering disproportionately from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the loss of jobs, inadequate health care, substandard housing, and law enforcement that often targets them instead of protecting them.
In short, a bad situation that developed over many decades and was worsened by the anti-immigration policies of the current administration has been made even more dire by the coronavirus.
In the long run, comprehensive immigration reform must be a national priority. But right now, local immigrant and refugee families are suffering. You can help. Here are some organizations that provide support to families in the form of food, rent subsidies, legal assistance and other immediate needs.
- Faith Action International House (https://faithaction.org/).
- Center for New North Carolinians (https://cnnc.uncg.edu).
- Latino Community Coalition of Guilford County (also accessed at https://cnnc.uncg.edu).
- Church World Service (https://cwsgreensboro.org/).
- Siembra (https://siembranc.org/).
- YWCA of High Point (https://ywcahp.com/).
- Montagnard Dega Association (https://www.montagnardda.org/).
- New Arrivals Institute (https://newarrivalsinstitute.org).
- Every Campus a Refuge (http://everycampusarefuge.net).
- North Carolina African Services Coalition ( https://ascafrica.org/).
Also, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has a Giving Circle called The Immigrant Fund (cfgg.org).
We are all called upon to do what we can in this time of crisis.
