The High Point Public Library Children’s Department will launch its new “Borrow an Experience” program this month. The program will allow children ages 4 to 12 to check out tickets to local museums, science centers, theaters, recreation facilities and other businesses in the High Point area just as they would check out a book.
The program removes financial barriers for children interested in STEAM experiences while highlighting local organizations to build a stronger sense of community.
Many community partners have committed to providing experiences for the program, either year-round or seasonally. Committed partners include High Point Parks and Recreation, High Point Theatre, High Point Community Theater, Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum in Greensboro, Kaliedeum in Winston-Salem, The North Carolina Zoo, All-A-Flutter Butterfly Farm, Hi-Toms Baseball and the High Point Rockers.
Other community organizations interested in supporting this project are encouraged to contact the library’s children’s department. For information, contact Sarah Nareau at 336-883-3667.