Jack Moline: King and Heschel: Fast friends and activists

Heschel's admiration for King — the man and his message — was unmistakable: “The whole future of America will depend on the impact and influence of Dr. King.”

The admiration went in both directions.

Heschel’s magnum opus, "The Prophets," had a profound influence on King and on the leaders of the civil rights movement. His copy was well-worn and filled with notes and underlining. In responding to the introduction from Heschel, King called him “one of the truly great men of our day and age … truly a great prophet.”

It may be that some of what bound them in friendship was a profound sense of mutual gratitude.

Heschel spent most of his life immersed in scholarship. Though his writing was powerful, both academic and spiritual in nature, he was in his 50s before his deep concern for humanity drew him into activism.

When the need to go public overtook his soul, he found particular satisfaction in the welcome he received from King.

The iconic picture of the march from Selma to Montgomery shows the two men side by side, and was the occasion for Heschel’s renown declaration, “I felt my legs were praying.”