In his latest column (July 5) Charles Davenport Jr. writes, “The death of George Floyd was a gross injustice ...,” and with that one sentence gives a politically careful nod to the murder of Mr. Floyd.
He later writes, “Black Lives Matter is an anti-American, often violent collection of Marxists.”
I was stunned to know that’s how I’m being characterized.
It’s one thing to be confused, scared or even annoyed by what has transpired since the murder of Mr. Floyd; quite another to respond with rhetoric aimed at undermining the heart of this movement. Raising the specter of Marxism, the Black Panthers and the Weather Underground seems patently designed to alarm readers. And the statement, “It is regrettable that BLM follows in those bloody footsteps,” is flat-out false.
Was the purpose in writing the column to incite fear?
We’ve seen inflammatory language used with great frequency by our current president. And now, instead of trying to understand what has given rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, he has weighed in with a fire-and-brimstone reelection commercial. “Leave a message for the police ... press 1 for rape, 2 for ... . The waiting time for an answer is five days.” Really?
“I’m Donald J. Trump and I approved this message.” Of course he did.
Are there some radical elements to this movement? Yes.
Always with great change comes great upheaval. But we should be grateful. What was unmasked in those nearly nine long minutes when Mr. Floyd’s life was casually snuffed out was the face of evil. An evil we have ignored or denied, even nurtured.
Just as children learn from, and then model, the behavior and attitudes of their parents and their community, so too will law enforcement and our leaders mirror ours. What we saw, what horrified and finally rallied many of us, was a man killing with impunity. A white man who believed in his core that it was OK for him to kill a black man. That everything he’d learned, and seen, said it would be tolerated, even excused.
And he’s not alone. In the weeks that followed we’ve seen there aren’t just a few bad apples acting out their racist superiority; there are a lot, in all walks of life. And they don’t want change; they want the status quo.
That’s why we — supporters of BLM — have protested in such great numbers. And while we’re trying hard to be peaceful, we are greatly agitated, because we have witnessed the scope of this evil. It’s bigger than we realized. It got away from us.
We thought we’d legislated change, that progress had been made. But we were wrong. This evil has been growing, festering unchecked. And in the last three years it has been fanned to new levels by a president who has made it acceptable, even called it American, to give voice to and act out racial superiority.
And Mr. Davenport, what was that nonsense at the end of the column about capitalizing — or not — the words black and white? Yes, we still struggle with how to identify each other — short/tall, fat/thin, black/white.
But as a friend of mine has said, “Well, really I’m not black and you’re really not white.” So simple, so true.
And there but for the grace of God — and origin of birth — go you or I.
