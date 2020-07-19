The News & Record’s June 23 editorial, “An unhappy nation,” poses these questions:
What kind of society do we want? What are our values? And what kind of society would increase Americans’ satisfaction with our lives? A genius had answers.
Ethicist and social critic Albert Einstein, who also dabbled in physics, pondered in 1949 about “how the structure of society and the cultural attitude of man should be changed in order to make human life as satisfying as possible.”
He described “the crisis of our times” as “the relationship of the individual to society” and pulled no punches placing the blame: “The economic anarchy of capitalist society as it exists today is, in my opinion, the real source of the evil.”
That people have become alienated from one another and from society is a reflection of the system’s indifference toward the individual. Driven by profit and competition, not cooperation or collaboration, we want the whole pie; sharing is for losers. The goal is private wealth, not public well-being. Limit worker pay and benefits to increase profit.
This selfish system results in great fortune for a few and misfortune for the many. America’s great disparity of wealth creates inequality and exacerbates social tensions; it foments a sense of disdain for the “other” — whomever and wherever that “other” is. People feel hopelessly mired in a bad situation, powerless to make it right.
Einstein recognized that our system for righting wrongs has been compromised because of the “enormous power” of the wealthy to control the political process and the main sources of information. He wrote, “It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of his political rights.”
Yes, the haves have convinced the have-nots that the system that makes their lives so unhappy is not just the best there is, but is the essence of American ideals. Einstein advocated for socialism but recognized that the mere discussion of changing the economic system was taboo. Even the word “socialism” was and is laden with unwarranted baggage — but socialism is not a monolithic evil; it’s an evolving, adaptable social philosophy that puts people before profits.
A half century after Einstein’s call for reform, the Dalai Lama recognized “the mental and emotional suffering which is such a feature of modern living” and also called for radical change, writing, “A revolution is called for, certainly. But not a political, an economic, or even a technical revolution…. What I propose is a spiritual revolution.”
Spiritual practice, he explained, involves “acting out of concern for others’ well-being” and leads directly to happiness. Or as Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus, a socialist ahead of his time, also told us, “Sell your possessions and give to those in need.”
Gandhi maintained that such individual behavior can also shift the culture, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
I’m hopeful that such change is underway as the “crisis of our times” persists. Our system of greed and exploitation must give way to a society that, according to the Constitution’s Preamble, promotes the general welfare. General: for everyone, not just the rich. Welfare: health, happiness, good fortune and well-being.
We see concern for others’ well-being in recent social movements, new faces in government, and new policy ideas intended to reduce suffering and increase happiness. The Dalai Lama wrote, “The sense of hopelessness, of loneliness, and so on—lessens the moment we begin to engage in actions motivated by concern for others.”
This same sentiment is shared in the News & Record’s editorial: “The most rewarding moments in our lives lie not in what we do for ourselves, but what we do for others.”
What can we do for others? Show respect, goodwill, kindness and compassion to everyone, even those who don’t reciprocate. Stand in solidarity with the oppressed. Be charitable to those in need and those working for change. Support cooperative enterprises. Advocate for an economic system that values people first. Vote for change.
Oh yes, and in public, wear a face mask.
