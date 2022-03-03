Leonard Pitts Jr.: Does Ukraine have courage enough to be a country worth fighting for?

Saakshi Ijantkar, a medical student from India, told CNN how guards at a border checkpoint refused to let Indian men through. “We had to literally cry and beg at their feet. After the Indian girls got in, the boys were beaten up. There was no reason for them to beat us with this cruelty. I saw an Egyptian man standing at the front with his hands on the rails, and because of that one guard pushed him with so much force and the man hit the fence, which is covered in spikes, and he lost consciousness.”

Rachel Onyegbule, a medical student from Nigeria, told the network how she was kicked off a public bus at a checkpoint. “More than 10 buses came,” she said, “and we were watching everyone leave. We thought after they took all the Ukrainians they would take us, but they told us we had to walk, that there were no more buses. My body was numb from the cold, and we haven’t slept in about four days now. Ukrainians have been prioritized over Africans — men and women — at every point.

“There’s no need for us to ask why,” she added. “We know why.”