Leonard Pitts Jr.: The GOP believes in Trump, not America

It doesn’t get better from there.

Kinzinger, it should be pointed out, is no flaming liberal. He opposes reproductive rights and the Affordable Care Act and supports Trump’s border wall and massive tax cut. But his fatal deviation from orthodoxy was to be clear-eyed and true about Trump’s manifest unfitness. He later joined nine other House Republicans in voting for impeachment.

Though most have thus far been spared the indignity of public rebuke by their own kin, those 10 representatives — along with the seven GOP senators who supported Trump’s conviction — have found themselves berated, condemned and even formally censured by their own party.

What some of us see as moral courage, Republicans view as treason against the One. Pennsylvania party official David Ball perhaps said more than he knew when he said of apostate GOP senator Pat Toomey, “We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to do the right thing ... .”

It is instructive to note that, as this is going on, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, once lionized for offering straight talk about the pandemic while the White House was speaking babble, is being slammed for charges that his administration underreported COVID-19 fatalities for political purposes. Much of the incoming fire is from fellow Democrats.