The release two weeks ago of an email memo from the UNC Board of Governors chair, Randy Ramsey, insisting that all chancellors of the UNC System must engineer a report (due a week later) on a “worst-case” scenario of budget cuts that could reach 50%, has sent shock waves. While most people in the system knew that cuts would be bad, given our current pandemic, the sheer number portends the demise of the UNC System (as we know it).
The system had cracks long before COVID-19 severely diluted our economy. Here are just a few of the changes and possible realignments that may result from these projections.
A changed mission
The fundamental mission of the UNC System to provide an affordable higher education for all North Carolina citizens has proven elusive. Rising costs and an uneven economy, including deep funding cuts from the legislature (which have reached more than 50% over the last two decades), and the universal affordability of a public education remains out of reach for many North Carolina residents.
Second, there is a mission misalignment among legislators, administrators and faculty.
Legislators measure the ultimate worth of a bachelor’s degree in employability.
Administrators (who cannot significantly raise money to compensate for a lack of funding by the state) look to tuition and fees to cover the majority of their yearly budgets.
Most faculty believe that their fundamental mission as professors is to demonstrate how the liberating arts and sciences yields an overall better life for all, among them producing civic-minded residents for a relatively young democracy — something that is no small feat in this current political climate.
For research institutions, their mission centers on producing new and innovative knowledge that improves and changes for better the quality of life for all citizens. They do not view their positions as merely vocational counselors and yet there is pressure from all sides to provide pragmatic courses that heighten their students’ credentials to future employers of various professions and vocations.
Therefore, there are several central misalignments from all quarters of the UNC System, which dilutes the mission. Also, one of the main reasons that the system began was to avoid program duplication and allow each campus to provide a unique identity unto itself.
Most institutional promotions center on a topographical and recreational attraction to the mountains (Appalachian State, Western Carolina, UNC Asheville), ocean (Wilmington, East Carolina), city (N.C. State, UNC Greensboro, UNC Charlotte, Winston-Salem State) or a combination of countryside/urban gentility (UNC Chapel Hill) and their sports teams rather than their unique academic programs.
An imminent collapse
As a result, between the impact of the COVID virus upon our economy and the steady dilution of the mission of the system, I believe the UNC System will soon collapse — as we know it— and fragment into several different identities:
1. UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State will figure out a way to secede from the system. Along with the defunding from the state, save for buildings, there are fewer reasons to remain within an antiquated system. Besides, those two national identities have been able to steer their own ships away from the system’s control for years.
2. The public historically Black universities, or HBCUs, must wager their future on the election of Joe Biden and, (hopefully, his vice-presidential pick of HBCU graduate Kamala Harris) to survive. Otherwise, most will bleed out and, even if a Biden administration does bail out most of the HBCUs in North Carolina, Elizabeth City State and Fayetteville State probably will not survive the financial impact of this virus.
3. UNCG and N.C. A&T will merge in order to form both an alliance with and competition for Chapel Hill and Raleigh. These two institutions are sturdy enough (along with being led by two strong African American leaders) to survive and possibly thrive with a merger.
4. The selection of a community college president as the next leader of the UNC System signaled support from the Board of Governors for those institutions that have proven track records in employing North Carolina residents.
In fact, some four-year institutions that remain may be saved— at least their campuses — via a transformation to two-year institutions that also provide more jobs and training with the switch from a four- to a two-year educational experience. Furthermore, accelerated secondary institutions are awarding some of their students enough AP college credits to arrive on post-secondary campuses as late sophomores, thus, reducing their time to graduation from a year to almost two years. (This also has the added impact of diluting our general education courses and thus making them pragmatically redundant).
The future of the professoriate is another essay. Briefly, because of new financial exigencies and the meteoric rise of distance learning platforms:
I believe tenure — as we know it — will end and be replaced with 12-month, five-year continuing contracts among the cohort that was employed as tenure-track professors.
Professors who perform well in online education will be more fluid and widely employable as their residencies and offices will not be on campus and, as a result, professors will have fewer reasons to maintain institutional fidelity outside their professional associations.
Research professors will generate something close to a union — nationwide — to protect the “best and the brightest” from the variable conditions of undergraduate education and continue their “most important” research agendas. The continuing and expanding role of adjuncts and graduate students will remain critical to the teaching mission of all institutions.
All alliances usually have a shelf life. So, we should not be alarmed at the demise of a system that was designed for a different age and vastly different political alignments. When systems can no longer effectively realize their missions and do not serve the vastness of their institutions, they must realign or face extinction.
The problem is: Whose interests will these institutions ultimately serve?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.