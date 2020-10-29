Marc Thiessen: Trump's judicial success is unmatched

WASHINGTON — With the Senate's confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has cemented his legacy as the most important president in the modern era when it comes to shaping the judiciary. Whatever happens on Election Day, that legacy will remain — and it validates the votes of every conservative who, despite other misgivings, decided to support him.

The last president to appoint three justices in his first term was Richard Nixon, but his picks included Justice Harry Blackmun, the author of Roe v. Wade who became one of the most liberal justices on the court. Trump's picks, by contrast, have been outstanding. With his appointment of Neil Gorsuch to replace Antonin Scalia, Trump saved the court's conservative majority. With his appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to replace Anthony Kennedy — a swing vote — he inched the court to the right. And now by appointing Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court's liberal icon, Trump has secured a decisive 6-to-3 conservative majority. This will affect the court's jurisprudence for a generation, with far-reaching consequences for life, religious liberty, free speech, Second Amendment rights, the separation of powers and limited government.