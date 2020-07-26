“And the Lord God planted a garden in Eden, in the east; and there he put the man whom he had formed. Out of the ground the Lord God made to grow every tree that is pleasant to the sight and good for food … The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to till it and keep it.” — Genesis 2:8-9, 15
People and trees have been bonded for a long time. You might even say from the beginning.
Genesis describes a relationship of mutuality: Sustenance and beauty in return for caretaking. This scripture underlays the understanding that humans are stewards of the natural world.
We know now that we can include oxygen and sustenance, as perhaps the most vital gift of the trees.
But something happened along the way. After enjoying this harmonious relationship for eons, taking only what was necessary for sustenance and shelter, we created two of the great enemies of nature: industrialization and capitalism.
Even the most hard-nosed conservatives know the impact of the Industrial Revolution: The gouging of the Earth for fossil fuels to drive the engines of progress. Engines that allowed mass production and large-scale agriculture, and shrunk the Earth to travel, trade and colonization. Pollution of air, water and soil followed.
Aided by another yawning, greedy engine — unfettered capitalism — centuries-old forests began to fall. Where was their human protector then, their appointed caretaker? At the bank and the stockbroker’s office, counting.
The story of our relationship with trees and forests is wondrously told in my most fascinating read of 2019: “The Overstory” by Richard Powers. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for literature, the book is worth every thinking person’s investment of time.
“The Overstory” is no light summer beach read, however. The steamiest sex occurs among trees, with nary a heaving human bosom to be found. And yet its more than 500 pages left me breathless in awe, searching Google to verify that the astonishing and extensive botany contained in the book is accurate. It is.
Powers’ meticulous research began in some of the few old-growth forests left in the United States: those in the Far West and in our own Pisgah National Forest, where he now lives. As these forests are described at his website: “There is a world alongside ours — vast, slow, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive, and almost invisible to us.”
The novel is a “stunning evocation of — and paean to — the natural world.”
In a word, the forests are living, interconnected communities where the trees stand sentry, communicating with one another through their branches and root systems, protecting the natural world we would carelessly destroy. Their gifts to humankind go far beyond what we imagine.
From the botanist at the center of the novel to the eight other primary characters, the individual human stories are introduced through their unique interaction and history with trees. And then the book’s real story begins, as characters are moved in various ways to protect what they cherish.
Those of us who spent sums of childhood perched in a favorite tree find “The Overstory” perfectly credible.
Others may recall the news stories about 2,000-year-old date palm seeds found in clay jars at Masada, the ancient Jewish fortress. Those seeds have been sprouted, and pending the successful mating of male with female, the trees may yet produce fruit.
Two thousand years. Don’t bet against the trees.
One of the observations of our time in pandemic quarantine has been the regeneration of the natural world during the brief reduction of human activity.
It has been observed up close, across mountain vistas, and even from space. That phenomenon has given many of us hope that, even as we learn about disease, we are also learning something about our stewardship of the Earth.
Ultimately, Powers gives the trees more of a chance at a future than the humans.
I’m more optimistic.
But our destiny lies in recovering the mutual relationship first evoked in the ancient story of Eden’s garden.
