Melanie Rodenbough: 'What do you see from your window?'

“And I think to myself, what a wonderful world.”

— Louis Armstrong

I miss traveling.

I’m hardly an accomplished world traveler. But my husband and I have completed several of our bucket list trips: an Alaskan cruise, the Grand Canyon and Sante Fe when the aspens were golden, New England when the maples were aflame in autumn, and two trips across the Atlantic.

I took my first international trip in college, a study tour of the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. When we were raising our children the two of us escaped one year to England and another to Key West. And then there were family trips to Niagara Falls, Yellowstone and elsewhere.

But COVID put a hard stop on traveling for us as well as many of you.

I’m happy to say that just a few months ago I found solace for my wanderlust on, of all places, Facebook, in a group titled “What do you see from your window?” The premise is to share photos from around the world during the pandemic with responses that identify from where others are seeing those photos.

Virtually, I’ve circled the globe.