Melanie Rodenbough: 'What do you see from your window?'

“And I think to myself, what a wonderful world.”
— Louis Armstrong
I miss traveling.
I’m hardly an accomplished world traveler. But my husband and I have completed several of our bucket list trips: an Alaskan cruise, the Grand Canyon and Sante Fe when the aspens were golden, New England when the maples were aflame in autumn, and two trips across the Atlantic.
I took my first international trip in college, a study tour of the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. When we were raising our children the two of us escaped one year to England and another to Key West. And then there were family trips to Niagara Falls, Yellowstone and elsewhere.
But COVID put a hard stop on traveling for us as well as many of you.
I’m happy to say that just a few months ago I found solace for my wanderlust on, of all places, Facebook, in a group titled “What do you see from your window?” The premise is to share photos from around the world during the pandemic with responses that identify from where others are seeing those photos.
Virtually, I’ve circled the globe.
I’ve seen the Northern Lights from Alaska and Iceland, frozen waterfalls across Canada, Victoria Falls from the air, and massive chunks of blue ice in the Straits of Mackinac. I’ve discovered the bucolic countryside of Romania. I’ve seen the tranquil coasts of Egypt and Israel and gardens in Lebanon; the Great Pyramids and islands of salt in the Dead Sea. I’ve looked out across the placid blue Sea of Galilee.
I’ve seen snow-capped Mt. Fuji and Pike’s Peak, the Alpine towns of Switzerland, volcanoes in Hawaii, Yosemite’s Firefall and the high peaks of the Himalayas.
I’ve been astonished at the places people live, as many of these photos are indeed taken from windows or front porches.
Not only do they live in beautiful places, they live in areas teeming with wildlife. And people love to capture both farm and wild animals on film, especially the ubiquitous deer and squirrels raiding bird feeders. But also possums, raccoons, bears, coyotes, horses, manatees and whales, koalas, kookaburras and kangaroos, two pigs named Frank and Beans, and a lazy leopard lounging in a Kenyan tree.
And birds, oh my: The brilliantly colored birds of Australia and Central America, majestic eagles, large owls and small owls, tree owls and ground owls. I’ve admired scarlet cardinals against white snows in backyards around the globe.
Some of the posts include instructive text — about life aboard a massive container ship in the Pacific Ocean, the Romanian tradition of Martisor, and what it takes to capture on film the Milky Way splayed over the Superstition Mountains.
More than once I’ve turned to Google to investigate a place with which I was not familiar.
And I’ve especially enjoyed seeing and remembering some of the world’s wonders that I’ve seen in person.
I’m moved by the commonalities we humans share. There are no barriers of language, race or economics in these photos. People everywhere find shapes in clouds, serenity in bodies of water, beauty in sunrises and sunsets, and pleasure in growing trees and gardens. Signs of spring are celebrated in both hemispheres — the first flowers in forests and gardens, early blooming trees, nesting birds.
And everywhere there is COVID. Some of these photos are from hospital windows. The photographers are sick or worried about an ill loved one. Some are alone, cut off by the pandemic from family. They ask for prayers.
Thanks to careful monitoring these posts remain largely free of disagreement. The only argument I’ve seen was a heated dispute concerning what, if anything, we should feed wild deer. This online community has consciously chosen peaceful interactions that celebrate our common humanity. As one poster wrote, the beautiful images and kind words “soothe my soul.”
I’m grateful a friend invited me into this community. There are lessons to be learned from travel, about this wonderful world and about our fellow humans.
Happily, our travel can be virtual until the world reopens its doors.
Melanie Rodenbough is a retired attorney, grandmother and lifelong Presbyterian. Contact her at melanie.rodenbough@gmail.com.