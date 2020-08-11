My wonderful daughter became engaged recently.
Her intended is a wonderful, kind, thoughtful, intelligent person who is very much in love and committed to sharing a wonderful life with her.
Sounds terrific, doesn't it?
What parent wouldn't want that for his or her only daughter?
Yet, what would you say if I also told you I was scared about this proposal, so carefully planned and so romantic? Scared to death.
You see, my daughter's intended is a woman.
I was terrified that the proposal, planned for a public pedestrian bridge, could endanger my soon-to-be two daughters. People in this country have become more empowered to act on their prejudices toward those who do not conform to their values and opinions, especially over the last four years.
When I look at the lovely pictures of the bended-knee proposal and my daughter's happy face, I also look at the faces and postures of others on that bridge. Are they angry, irritated, put-off, recoiling?
Would they say something or do something that would endanger this couple's happiness or even their lives?
This fear has become a constant in my life. I have become more and more saddened and frightened that my daughter's happy life could be diminished, or even taken, by strangers hating what she was born as.
I am reminded of Black parents instructing their children on how to avoid similar consequences in the world.
If you all could experience this daily fear we feel for our children just because of their choice of partner or the color of their skin, there would be a lot less fear and a lot more acceptance in our world for everyone.
