Nicholas Goldberg: No, American politics hasn't hit rock-bottom

There's unrest in the streets and vicious partisan division in Washington. Vast numbers of people are out of work. The reality TV billionaire who occupies the White House is tossing aside fundamental democratic norms, even hinting he might not accept the election results. He's been impeached, to no avail. And all the while, a deadly virus is stalking the nation.

Surely this must be the most dramatic, dangerous moment ever in American politics. Surely we are more bitterly divided than in the past and facing the most consequential election ever.

But is that really true?

"Every generation thinks of itself in the superlative. Best, worst, most corrupt, most stressed, most polarized. It's a form of collective narcissism," says H.W. Brands, a professor of U.S. history at the University of Texas at Austin. "But not all the generations can be right. Are we more polarized than ever? Not more than the election of 1860, which caused a third of the states to leave the union. Is this the most consequential election ever? If it stops short of causing a civil war, then no. Is politics more bitter now than ever? No. No one has been killed in a duel or beaten nearly to death on the floor of the Senate."