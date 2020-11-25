Nido Qubein: Let gratitude frame your life

Dear Friends,
What a year this has been! Words to describe it range from challenging, to demanding, to scary.
And yet, despite the unpredictable pandemic, despite the stressful national election, and despite the social justice concerns, I remain … grateful.
You see, I believe in the Triad. I believe in America. I believe in the fabric and fiber of our people. I believe in God's plan for our country. And I believe in a future that is abundant with promise and opportunity.
At HPU, students and families from around the U.S. and across the world appreciate our culture and admire our values. We are a God, family and country school. Yes, we believe in God almighty, even as we welcome everyone, from everywhere, all with a multitude of beliefs.
Students at HPU often hear me say, “Whining is the opposite of thanksgiving.” Whatever our lot in life, a heart filled with gratitude leads to a life filled with joy. Your cup isn’t half empty or half full. It is overflowing. Always.
Of course, everyone has challenges. We all do. But our faithful courage carries us over the chasms of life.
Some of you may have lost loved ones to COVID-19 this year. Some of you may have experienced stress during the national election. So many are directly or indirectly hurt by the social justice inequities our nation faces. There is no doubt life can be difficult.
But we can’t wait for a “perfect life” in order to be grateful. Perfection is unachievable! After all, we are merely human beings.
Choosing to be grateful simply means we acknowledge that we are better off than we could be. We are better off than so many unfortunate people throughout our planet. And yes, we are better off than we deserve because our God is merciful and forgiving.
As an immigrant who came to this country with very little but somehow went on to become an author, business consultant and professional speaker who has given some 7,500 presentations worldwide, I’ve often shared that through adversity can emerge abundance. I believe that. I’ve lived that. And I know so many of you, who live here in our beloved Triad and who shared your stories with me, have experienced that, too.
So, during this Thanksgiving season, please commit to lift up others. Text an old friend and tell them you’re grateful for them. Call a relative and let them know you’re thinking about them. Send someone a message of encouragement. Forgive someone who hurt you. Thank our Creator for the oxygen we breathe.
I wish for you and your family a peaceful, joyful and heartwarming Thanksgiving. Remember this season is not measured by culinary feasts, football scores or Facebook posts. This season is simply about your faith, your family and your friends. Savor it.
May you be blessed for who you are and who you are becoming.
Happy Thanksgiving.
The writer is president of High Point University.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!