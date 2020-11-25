Nido Qubein: Let gratitude frame your life

But we can’t wait for a “perfect life” in order to be grateful. Perfection is unachievable! After all, we are merely human beings.

Choosing to be grateful simply means we acknowledge that we are better off than we could be. We are better off than so many unfortunate people throughout our planet. And yes, we are better off than we deserve because our God is merciful and forgiving.

As an immigrant who came to this country with very little but somehow went on to become an author, business consultant and professional speaker who has given some 7,500 presentations worldwide, I’ve often shared that through adversity can emerge abundance. I believe that. I’ve lived that. And I know so many of you, who live here in our beloved Triad and who shared your stories with me, have experienced that, too.

So, during this Thanksgiving season, please commit to lift up others. Text an old friend and tell them you’re grateful for them. Call a relative and let them know you’re thinking about them. Send someone a message of encouragement. Forgive someone who hurt you. Thank our Creator for the oxygen we breathe.