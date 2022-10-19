Nightlines

The president canceled student loan debt and now he’s pardoning people for weed. I think Biden’s going to be able to get into any frat he wants right now.

— Jimmy Fallon

The move stops short of full decriminalization, which will probably have to wait until we have a President Woodrow Harrelson or something.

— Jimmy Kimmel

I’m pretty sure Biden’s approval rating is about to get high for the first time.

— Jimmy Fallon

It is the most cannabis-friendly decision by a U.S. president yet, and I, for one, am just glad Willie Nelson is alive to see this happen.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Not only is it Columbus Day, it’s also Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is what it should be, probably. But we have to pick one or the other, right? This is like saying it’s Arbor Day and Chain Saw Day — it can’t be both.

— Jimmy Kimmel

That’s right, 530 years ago Columbus went on a trip and never made it to his intended destination. Today we call that flying Southwest Airlines.

— Jimmy Fallon

I think it’s probably the most controversial federal holiday of all of them, Columbus Day. Here’s how you know Columbus Day isn’t so hot anymore — there’s no Google doodle for it.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Well guys, if you watch MSNBC, I want to say, "Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day." And if you watch Fox News, I want to say, "Happy Columbus Day.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Right after the midterms, there’s going to be another big day: It’s going to be Joe Biden’s birthday, when he’ll turn 80 years old, making him the first president to become an octogenarian while in office. The White House has a little bit of a problem here, because "oldest president ever" is not the kind of record you want to be setting. It’s right up there with Grover Cleveland’s record for longest presidential fingernails.

— Stephen Colbert

According to administration sources, you shouldn’t expect a blowout birthday bash, which is just what you’d say when you’re planning a surprise party! Oh, it’s going to be hot. There’s going to be a senior citizen throw-down! We’re talking Ensure stands, low-cut shawls, and shots, shots, shots: COVID, flu and shingles.

— Stephen Colbert