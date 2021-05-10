Nightlines

Like, what were the photographer’s instructions here? "All right, guys, we’re gonna do a normal one, and then we’re gonna do a goofy one, and then we’re going to do one where it looks like you’re from two separate dimensions, yeah? We good?”

— Trevor Noah

How is this the first we’re hearing about the Bidens being 40 feet tall?

— Seth Meyers

I learned two things from the photo. The two families are very close, and Biden is the size of Jason Momoa.

— Jimmy Fallon

Bill and Melinda Gates yesterday announced that they have decided to part ways after 27 years of marriage. They got the 27-year itch, I guess.

— Jimmy Kimmel

They’ve already agreed to a custody arrangement. Bill gets to spend time with their money on Tuesday nights and every other weekend, and Melinda gets the rest.

— Jimmy Kimmel

You know Melinda Gates is thinking, "Finally I can use a MacBook!”

— Jimmy Fallon