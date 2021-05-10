Nightlines

Like, what were the photographer’s instructions here? "All right, guys, we’re gonna do a normal one, and then we’re gonna do a goofy one, and then we’re going to do one where it looks like you’re from two separate dimensions, yeah? We good?”
— Trevor Noah
How is this the first we’re hearing about the Bidens being 40 feet tall?
— Seth Meyers
I learned two things from the photo. The two families are very close, and Biden is the size of Jason Momoa.
— Jimmy Fallon
Bill and Melinda Gates yesterday announced that they have decided to part ways after 27 years of marriage. They got the 27-year itch, I guess.
— Jimmy Kimmel
They’ve already agreed to a custody arrangement. Bill gets to spend time with their money on Tuesday nights and every other weekend, and Melinda gets the rest.
— Jimmy Kimmel
You know Melinda Gates is thinking, "Finally I can use a MacBook!”
— Jimmy Fallon
You know, these two, they have a combined estimated worth of at least $134 billion. When you’re that rich, why do you even need to get divorced? Can’t they just live in separate wings?
— Jimmy Kimmel
But poor Bill Gates. He’s been sleeping in his jet. It’s very sad.
— Jimmy Kimmel
It has been five months since Trump was indefinitely suspended from Facebook for the minor infraction of trying to overthrow the government. I mean, who hasn’t done that?
— Trevor Noah
So whatever else you think of the guy, he did find a way to leave Facebook.
— Seth Meyers
On the bright side, he still has a good excuse for forgetting his kids’ birthdays.
— Jimmy Fallon
So, if you want to see crazy conspiracy theories, you’ll have to settle for any other person on Facebook.
— Jimmy Fallon
But I get it, you know? Trump had to do something to distract from the fact that he lost his appeal to get back on Facebook. Or, as he put it, (imitating Donald Trump) "We won this appeal, in a landslide. everyone knows it. So many victories."
— Trevor Noah