Nightlines

Insiders say there is jealousy from the former president about Kushner’s “seven-figure book deal.” Early reports are that Jared’s book is going to be a lot like Jared: glossy and no spine.
— Stephen Colbert
“Matthew Calamari” sounds like a name a cop makes up when he’s undercover at Olive Garden: “Yeah, yeah, I’m Matthew — Matthew Calamari, and this is my buddy, Larry Unlimited Breadsticks.”
— Stephen Colbert
No word yet on Trump’s other bodyguards Johnny Meatballs, Vinnie Calzone and Sammy Shrimp Scampi.
— Jimmy Fallon
Wait, giving Calamari perks in exchange for his loyalty? That is a clear “squid pro quo.”
— Stephen Colbert
Speaking of New York, the state just suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law because of his repeated false and misleading statements about the election. Even Rudy was like, “What the hell took you so long?”
— Jimmy Fallon
It’s a mixed bag for Rudy. The bad news, he can’t practice law in New York; the good news, he can’t defend himself at his next trial.
— Jimmy Fallon
This is a dramatic fall from grace. In the city he was famously the mayor of, Rudy Giuliani can no longer practice law. And if the last year has proven anything, it’s that when it comes to law, Rudy needs a lot of practice.
— Stephen Colbert
The Senate voted yesterday to block the For the People voting rights bill, but not until they got their voting paperwork in order. Let’s see, I got my license, passport, tax returns, high school yearbook. OK, I think I’m ready for my riddle.
— Seth Meyers
Yep, Democrats wanted things like automatic voter registration and Election Day to be a national holiday, while Republicans wanted every polling place to be at a yacht club.
— Jimmy Fallon
Republican Senator Mike Lee said in an interview yesterday with Fox News host Sean Hannity that the For the People voting rights act was, quote, “written in hell by the devil himself,” which is also what it says on the poster for “F9.”
— Seth Meyers