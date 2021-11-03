Nightlines

It’s tough for billionaires. If you’d like to sponsor one, you can make a difference for just $34 million a day.

— Jimmy Fallon

You know cash is tight for billionaires when their flights in space have to lay over in Cleveland.

— Jimmy Fallon

But by this afternoon, Democrats scrapped the tax on billionaires and now they might tax millionaires instead. When they heard that, Kim and Kylie were like, "Yes!" while Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall were like, "No.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Senator (Ron) Wyden wants to pay for the Biden agenda with something called the billionaires’ income tax. Now the details are a little complex. Let me try to explain it: Billionaires, there’s this thing called taxes, and you should pay any.

— Stephen Colbert

Last night, an F.D.A. panel gave the green light to the Pfizer vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11. That’s right. That’s right, kids’ vaccines are the best way to prevent the two things parents fear the most: COVID and home-schooling.

— Jimmy Fallon