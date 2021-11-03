 Skip to main content
Nightlines
It’s tough for billionaires. If you’d like to sponsor one, you can make a difference for just $34 million a day.

— Jimmy Fallon

You know cash is tight for billionaires when their flights in space have to lay over in Cleveland.

— Jimmy Fallon

But by this afternoon, Democrats scrapped the tax on billionaires and now they might tax millionaires instead. When they heard that, Kim and Kylie were like, "Yes!" while Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall were like, "No.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Senator (Ron) Wyden wants to pay for the Biden agenda with something called the billionaires’ income tax. Now the details are a little complex. Let me try to explain it: Billionaires, there’s this thing called taxes, and you should pay any.

— Stephen Colbert

Last night, an F.D.A. panel gave the green light to the Pfizer vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11. That’s right. That’s right, kids’ vaccines are the best way to prevent the two things parents fear the most: COVID and home-schooling.

— Jimmy Fallon

Kids could get the shot as soon as next week. Great timing, right after they go door to door on Halloween.

— Jimmy Fallon

Here’s how the vaccine will work: Older kids can get Pfizer, younger kids can get Moderna, and the middle child can get Johnson & Johnson.

— Jimmy Fallon

I miss when Facebook was just a safe place to lose your house in a pyramid scheme.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Yeah, that’s right, Facebook knew it was rewarding posts as long as they generated an emotional response. And I’ll be honest, when I first heard about this, I was shocked because I couldn’t believe that Mark Zuckerberg knows what emotions are.

— Trevor Noah

Mark Zuckerberg just announced that he’s ‘retooling’ the social media platform toward young adults and away from older users. Honestly, just make it a little harder to sign in, and you will never see an old person on Facebook.

— Jimmy Fallon

I heard about a guy who bought a Six Flags annual pass. How about this deal: You get the Six Flags annual pass, right? That allows you to get unlimited food for $150. He’s eaten nearly all of his meals at Six Flags ever since. Of course, all the money he saved is now going to doctors to get his cholesterol down from 1,000.

— Jimmy Fallon

And by the way, how are amusement parks both the cheapest and most expensive places on earth? Like, eat for a year: $150. A mouse pad with a picture of you on a roller coaster: $3,000. No in between!

— Trevor Noah

