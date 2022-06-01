 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nightlines

Maybe Bush is going to start admitting to everything he’s been holding back: (imitating Bush) "Also, I just want to say: My grandkids are the ones who paint the watercolors; Dick Cheney is a Terminator sent from the future; and there are no human-animal hybrids. I saw the Phillie Phanatic with his head off, and I freaked out.”

— Stephen Colbert

Oof. That’s like your wife asking if you’re hungry and saying, "I could cheat. I mean eat. I could eat with my mistress.”

— Seth Meyers

I hate when I mix up my unprovoked invasions.

— James Corden

Some business news, it’s been a rough couple of months for the economy and I saw that yesterday was the stock market’s worst day in over two years. Yeah, stocks fell so fast, the oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling at CNBC.

— Jimmy Fallon

Experts say if this keeps up, every Merrill Lynch office is going to become a Spirit Halloween.

— Jimmy Fallon

Things are so bad, they replaced the stock exchange closing bell with the losing sound from "Price is Right.”

— Jimmy Fallon

The Dow took a drubbing after investors were alarmed by disappointing earnings from Target, Walmart and Lowe’s. There’s only one solution: release the strategic reserve of dads running little errands. ... Your country needs you!

— Stephen Colbert

