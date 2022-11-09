Nightlines

Elon Musk is the new owner of Twitter, and in the first 12 hours after he took over, promising free, unadulterated speech, use of the "n" word went up almost 500%. So, mission accomplished, Elon.

— Jimmy Kimmel

The company blamed it on trolls, but of all the trolls on Twitter, none are trollier than the troll who just bought it.

— Stephen Colbert

Today, he fired the entire board, and he’s now floating the idea that verified users may have to pay $20 a month to retain their blue check marks. Not his worst idea. His worst idea would be buying Twitter.

— James Corden

Yeah, $8 a month for the blue check mark, because I guess he’s hoping that everyone else on Twitter will also make terrible financial decisions like he did.

— Trevor Noah

Why are you charging the people? Give it to everyone for free, or give it to no one. Give it to no one, right? But it doesn’t make sense to offer it as "equality" and then put a price on it, do you get what I’m saying? Can you imagine if MLK was out there like, "I have a dream. I have a dream, and I’ll tell you all about it for $8.99 a month.”

— Trevor Noah

The midterm elections are just one week away. That’s right, in one week, we’ll know who gets the House, the Senate and the upper hand at Thanksgiving.

— Jimmy Fallon

You can tell the midterms are close when the fund-raising emails are in all caps: "JIMMY, I NEED $10 NOW!”

— Jimmy Fallon

And the big question for Republicans is when to start claiming fraud. You don’t want to go too early, because what if you win? You don’t want to pull a stop the steal on yourself. It’s tricky, you know?

— Jimmy Kimmel

At a campaign stop in Wisconsin, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said that he is not sure if he will accept the results of next week’s midterm elections and added, "Do Democrats have something up their sleeves?" Have you met the Democrats? They famously have nothing up their sleeve. The best they can manage is a quarter behind the ear.

— Seth Meyers

President Biden also said that next week’s midterms are the ‘most important election of our lifetime.’ And that’s saying something coming from a guy who maybe voted for Lincoln?

— Seth Meyers