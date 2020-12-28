Nightlines

In January, Atlantic City is blowing up a former Trump casino, and the highest bidder in a live auction will be the one to press the button. I say we hold Biden’s inauguration in Atlantic City, and then let him push the button.
— Jimmy Fallon
We should chip in and get this for Hillary Clinton, right?
— Jimmy Kimmel
You know two seconds before they do it, Eric Trump is going to wander out of the front door like, "Is the event not inside?”
— Jimmy Fallon
Of course, the easiest way to make a Trump casino implode is to just put Trump back in charge of running it again.
— Jimmy Kimmel
If your plan to save humanity involves killing millions of people, you’re not a health adviser; you’re a Marvel villain.
— Stephen Colbert
“We want them infected." That is some real super villain right there. I mean, Bane might say that, but even he wouldn’t put it down in an email.
— Seth Meyers
You know that 2020 has been weird because I’m looking at a person in a face mask getting injected and I’m thinking, "I cannot wait for that to be me.”
— James Corden
This is exciting for Mike Pence - getting vaccinated is the only time Mother ever does shots with him.
— Jimmy Kimmel
I guess the thinking is if it’s good enough for America’s first Karen, it should be good enough for the rest of them, too.
— Jimmy Kimmel
I can’t believe (Twitter is) still bothering to put up that little warning under every one of Trump's bogus tweets. Why not just post a banner at the top of the whole feed that says, "This space is condemned?”
— Jimmy Kimmel