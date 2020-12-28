Nightlines

In January, Atlantic City is blowing up a former Trump casino, and the highest bidder in a live auction will be the one to press the button. I say we hold Biden’s inauguration in Atlantic City, and then let him push the button.

— Jimmy Fallon

We should chip in and get this for Hillary Clinton, right?

— Jimmy Kimmel

You know two seconds before they do it, Eric Trump is going to wander out of the front door like, "Is the event not inside?”

— Jimmy Fallon

Of course, the easiest way to make a Trump casino implode is to just put Trump back in charge of running it again.

— Jimmy Kimmel

If your plan to save humanity involves killing millions of people, you’re not a health adviser; you’re a Marvel villain.

— Stephen Colbert

“We want them infected." That is some real super villain right there. I mean, Bane might say that, but even he wouldn’t put it down in an email.

— Seth Meyers