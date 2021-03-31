Nightlines

It was quite the event. If you did a shot every time Biden said, “Look, folks,” you got drunker than a ship captain in the Suez Canal.
— Jimmy Fallon
Yep, Biden talked about the biggest issues facing his presidency — the pandemic, the economy and Dr. Oz hosting “Jeopardy.”
— Jimmy Fallon
I feel so bad for the captain of that ship that got stuck in the canal because, like, we’ve all been there, trying to make a U-turn on a narrow street. But now imagine how much more stressful it must be when you know that if you back up wrong, you might bump Egypt. — Trevor Noah If you look closely, the ship has a tiny bumper sticker that says “student driver.” — Jimmy Fallon Do you know how stressful it is to parallel-park when there’s someone behind you? Imagine blocking a whole hemisphere. — Jimmy Fallon I get it — after a year of quarantine, nothing fits anymore. They should have put that ship into their stretchy canal. You know, the one that looks like denim, but gives, and it’s smart enough to go from sofa to brunch. — Stephen Colbert But when you look at how big that ship is, I’m not surprised it got stuck. And the crazy thing is that whole ship is just delivering two AA batteries. Yeah, the rest is just extra packaging. — Trevor Noah President Biden gave his first official press conference today. He would have given one sooner, but he spent a full month deciding if he should call on reporters with a point, a finger gun or a wink, and he landed on all three. — James Corden During his press conference, President Biden said he supports changing the rules of the filibuster to require senators to stand and speak, like it was when he was in the Senate, quote, “120 years ago.” Now, obviously he misspoke — 120 years ago, he was still in college. — Seth Meyers Wow. Comically speaking, it should be a less believable number of years. — James Corden After 64 days in office today, President Biden held his very first press conference. Normally, when a 78-year-old answers an hour of questions, they’re getting a physical. — Jimmy Fallon President Biden held his first official news conference today and Democrats everywhere held the edge of their seats. — Seth Meyers During his first press conference today, President Biden said, quote, “I got elected to solve problems.” Um, OK, so what do you know about boats and canals then? — Seth Meyers