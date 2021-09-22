Nightlines

California Gov. Gavin Newsom yesterday defeated a recall attempt by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, and Newsom was so relieved, his hair unclenched.
— Seth Meyers
Sorry, California Republicans, I know you spent 20 months and millions of dollars on this recall, but you know what they say.: You win some, but not in California.
— Stephen Colbert
Did he win? Can you win an election you didn’t want to happen?
— Jimmy Kimmel
The race was called for Newsom less than an hour after the polls closed. Less than an hour. Amazing how fast an election can end when Rudy Giuliani isn’t involved, isn’t it?
— Jimmy Fallon
The election was called so early, Newsom was able to get his beauty sleep, which, by the looks of him, is like 17 hours a day.
— James Corden
In fact, there were three options on the ballot that said "yes," "no" and "This is a bigger waste of time than driving into L.A.X.”
— Seth Meyers
A vast majority of Californians voted no on the recall. So many people marked no, it was like the R.S.V.P.s for a destination wedding.
— Jimmy Fallon
Last night, SpaceX made history when it launched the first all-tourist crew into orbit. Sadly, one of them forgot to tell Verizon he’s traveling, so now he’s up there like, "Damn it, I’ve been roaming this whole time.”
— Jimmy Fallon
This is the first orbital mission in the history of spaceflight staffed entirely by nonprofessionals. No one on board is an astronaut; none of them have any training. One of them is a geologist. So if there’s an emergency, they’ll at least know what kind of rock they’re gonna crash into.
— Jimmy Kimmel
These are the four winners of the golden ticket. They include a billionaire, a cancer survivor, a geologist and a raffle winner. All they’re missing is the professor and Mary Ann.
— Jimmy Kimmel
(Imitating SpaceX passenger) Houston, we have a problem, but I have no idea what the problem is, since I own a chain of laundromats. I have already cleaned the lint trap. I’m gonna try putting in more quarters.
— Stephen Colbert
Imagine that — going on a rocket, no one on board is qualified to fly? It’s like if Spirit Airlines went to space.
— Jimmy Kimmel