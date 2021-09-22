Nightlines

— Jimmy Fallon

Last night, SpaceX made history when it launched the first all-tourist crew into orbit. Sadly, one of them forgot to tell Verizon he’s traveling, so now he’s up there like, "Damn it, I’ve been roaming this whole time.”

— Jimmy Fallon

This is the first orbital mission in the history of spaceflight staffed entirely by nonprofessionals. No one on board is an astronaut; none of them have any training. One of them is a geologist. So if there’s an emergency, they’ll at least know what kind of rock they’re gonna crash into.

— Jimmy Kimmel

These are the four winners of the golden ticket. They include a billionaire, a cancer survivor, a geologist and a raffle winner. All they’re missing is the professor and Mary Ann.

— Jimmy Kimmel

(Imitating SpaceX passenger) Houston, we have a problem, but I have no idea what the problem is, since I own a chain of laundromats. I have already cleaned the lint trap. I’m gonna try putting in more quarters.

— Stephen Colbert

Imagine that — going on a rocket, no one on board is qualified to fly? It’s like if Spirit Airlines went to space.

— Jimmy Kimmel