Nightlines

And while Dr. Oz is in the lead for the Republican nomination, more votes have to be counted because the race is still too close to call. This is kind of great. I mean, for once it’s nice to have a doctor waiting for us.
— Jimmy Fallon
North Korea reported its first coronavirus outbreak today and ordered all cities and counties to enter a lockdown. Or as they call it, “business as usual.” — Seth Meyers How did COVID even get into North Korea? Did Kid Rock play Pyongyang and not tell us about it? — Jimmy Kimmel According to their director of their national institute of infectious disease, Dr. Dennis Rodman, the virus, which until now had been “Un”-detected, has appeared. — Jimmy Kimmel While speaking yesterday to thousands of union electrical workers, President Biden referred to former President Trump as, quote, “the great MAGA king.” OK, can we please not give him any more ideas? — Seth Meyers Congratulations, Joe! You’ve selected the one nickname that Trump will gladly use. I mean, I guarantee Trump already has that monogrammed on towels. — James Corden Biden was back in Washington, where he hosted a — co-hosted a virtual COVID summit. The fact that the summit was held virtually pretty much tells you how we’re doing in the fight against COVID. — Jimmy Fallon The U.S. co-hosted a summit with Germany, Indonesia, Senegal and Belize. Good, all the heavy hitters are in on this. — Jimmy Fallon President Biden today called Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to congratulate him on winning the Philippine presidential election. Said Biden, “Remember, winning is the easy part — the hard part is convincing everybody that you actually won.” — Seth Meyers Wow, first Finland, now Sweden. It seems like every day we’re learning about another country we could have sworn was already in NATO. — Seth Meyers Finland and Sweden are very serious about making this official. They each left a toothbrush in NATO’s bathroom already. — Stephen Colbert Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania all held primaries today, which, of course, is news to the vast majority of people in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania. — James Corden Ah, yes, the excitement of midterm state primaries. Put the coffee on, honey, it’s gonna be an all-nighter. — James Corden