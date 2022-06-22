Nightlines

For the first hearing on Thursday, over 20 million people tuned in, which is higher than this year’s NBA finals. Trump was torn — he didn’t know whether to worry about the hearing or brag about the ratings.

— Jimmy Fallon

Fox News today also aired coverage of the House Jan. 6 committee’s second hearing. Said viewers: "Babe! I’m on TV!”

— Seth Meyers

During yesterday’s congressional hearing, it was revealed that Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was paid $60,000 to speak at the rally before the Capitol attack. Well, technically, $20,000 to speak and then $40,000 to please stop.

— Seth Meyers

Trump took some of the money he said he’s going to use to fight election fraud and paid his son’s fiancée $60,000 for a two-minute introduction speech, which is such a scam, I don’t care what anyone says. That’s an even bigger scam than tai chi. Yeah, oh I’m sorry who are you going to fight, an army of slow butterflies?

— Trevor Noah

Rudy Giuliani is firing back on reports from the Jan. 6 hearings that he was inebriated on election night. He tweeted, "I refused all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink … Diet Pepsi." So, just to be clear, Rudy’s defense is that he gave the dumbest, most unethical advice in the history of America while stone-cold sober, got it.

— James Corden

It can be very hard to tell, because sometimes he’s drunk, and sometimes he’s pretending he’s not.

— Stephen Colbert

(imitating Giuliani) I love Diet Pepsi, especially a robust, red Diet Pepsi, or, in the summer, a diet Pepsi rosé. I also enjoy boxed Diet Pepsi.

— Stephen Colbert

What an endorsement that is. You just know the people at Pepsi were like "Uh, he must mean Diet Coke. He means Coca-Cola, right? You mean Coca-Cola? Any brand of cola, really, RC Cola, Shasta, maybe a generic grocery store brand cola.”

— James Corden

According to a new poll, President Biden’s approval rating is at 40%. Meaning that his approval rating is the only thing inflation hasn’t touched.

— Seth Meyers

President Biden sent a letter today to oil companies and called on them to produce more in order to alleviate high prices. So if you needed more proof that he’s an old man, he still thinks you can get things done with a letter.

— Seth Meyers

Mr. President, I think we’re past the pen pal stage.

— Stephen Colbert

The K-pop group BTS announced yesterday that they are going on an indefinite hiatus. Said President Biden, "Aw man, they’re gonna blame me for this, too!”

— Seth Meyers