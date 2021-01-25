Nightlines

We finally have a brand-new very old president!

— Samantha Bee

It was a bright sunny day in Washington, and now we have a president who knows not to stare directly at the sun.

— Jimmy Fallon

Wow, all right. So that’s what it feels like when you’re not grinding your teeth. I forgot, and I think — yeah, I can see colors again.

— Seth Meyers

I do like how (Trump) said he’ll "be back in some form," because my man knows you gotta leave on a cliffhanger.

— Trevor Noah

That’s ominous. What form? A Demogorgon? A Horcrux? Maybe he’ll come back as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man?

— Jimmy Kimmel

OK, well at least he made it sound as creepy as possible.

— James Corden

Yeah, it was Biden’s first full day. I’m sure part of him was like, "Just to mess with everyone, I should go golfing.”

— Jimmy Fallon