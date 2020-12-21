Nightlines

I’m not surprised nobody wants Trump living next door. Most neighbors ask to borrow some sugar; Trump’s like, "Can I borrow 400 million dollars?”

— Jimmy Fallon

This started with Donald Trump’s father, who made his fortune evicting people from their homes; now it ends with his son getting evicted from not one, but two houses in one month. In other words, God exists and has a very good sense of humor about all of this.

— Jimmy Kimmel

But, from the bottom of my heart, poor Trump, man. New York doesn’t want him, Mar-a-Lago doesn’t want him. The only places that would take him are states that he wants nothing to do with. I mean, if he actually tried to live in the heartland, he’d be on a flight to Saudi Arabia the next day.

— Trevor Noah

Neighbors are like, "This is a classy area. We can’t be associated with a one-term president.”

— Jimmy Fallon

It would be ironic, though, if Trump does move there and then his neighbors build a giant wall next to him.

— Jimmy Fallon