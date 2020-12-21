 Skip to main content
Nightlines
I’m not surprised nobody wants Trump living next door. Most neighbors ask to borrow some sugar; Trump’s like, "Can I borrow 400 million dollars?”

— Jimmy Fallon

This started with Donald Trump’s father, who made his fortune evicting people from their homes; now it ends with his son getting evicted from not one, but two houses in one month. In other words, God exists and has a very good sense of humor about all of this.

— Jimmy Kimmel

But, from the bottom of my heart, poor Trump, man. New York doesn’t want him, Mar-a-Lago doesn’t want him. The only places that would take him are states that he wants nothing to do with. I mean, if he actually tried to live in the heartland, he’d be on a flight to Saudi Arabia the next day.

— Trevor Noah

Neighbors are like, "This is a classy area. We can’t be associated with a one-term president.”

— Jimmy Fallon

It would be ironic, though, if Trump does move there and then his neighbors build a giant wall next to him.

— Jimmy Fallon

And you know Trump’s luck has run out now that Mitch McConnell has conceded the election, because, forget Putin — if Mitch can’t find a way to subvert American democracy, then it just can’t be done.

— Trevor Noah

Wow, no hurry, Mitch. What else did you formally recognize, Alaskan statehood?

— Seth Meyers

Yeah, McConnell told Biden and Harris congrats, and then said, "I’m looking forward to making your next four years a living nightmare.”

— Jimmy Fallon

What’s amazing is when Tom (Cruise) delivered that rant (about movie crew members not following COVID protocols) he was hanging off a 163-story building.

— Jimmy Fallon

For the last nine months, that’s pretty much how Dr. Fauci has felt on the inside.

— Jimmy Fallon

If Tom Cruise worked in the White House we could have had the vaccine back in April.

— Jimmy Fallon

Now, the recording goes on for more than three minutes. Much like the "Mission: Impossible" franchise itself, it gets kind of repetitive, but it never lets up on the adrenaline.

— Stephen Colbert

