Nightlines

Yesterday, more than 100 world leaders pledged to halt deforestation by 2030. Of course, to do that, they’ll need a detailed plan — that they’ll need to print out on thousands upon thousands of pieces of paper.
— Stephen Colbert
Basically, they made a deal to save the Amazon from Amazon at this conference.
— Trevor Noah
And he can do (cut emissions). I mean, he cut his approval rating in half in three months.
— Jimmy Fallon
Biden ended his big speech by saying, "God bless you all and may God save the planet." And God was like, "Uh, this is definitely a you-broke-it, you-bought-it situation.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Apparently, there are issues with the toilet on the SpaceX capsule. So four astronauts are going to have to use backup undergarments during their trip home. Astronauts were, like: "You know, not sure we needed to make that public. We’re doing tons of other stuff up here.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Meanwhile, I saw that NASA astronauts used the first peppers grown in space to make tacos on the International Space Station. I guess they figured, "Well, toilet’s broken — Taco Tuesday, anyone?”
— Jimmy Fallon
Anyone thinking here? Next they’re going to have a prune-eating contest.
— Jimmy Fallon
So, it was a disappointing night for Democrats, but Democrats are used to being disappointed. That’s why they’re changing their logo from the donkey to Eeyore.
— Stephen Colbert
Some of you may be upset by the results, but don’t panic — save your panic for climate change.
— Stephen Colbert
But the bigger loss was in Virginia, or as it’s known by its full name "East West Virginia." Because Virginia has been becoming more and more Democratic for years now. They voted for the first Black president and the first blackface governor.
— Trevor Noah
Yep, Republicans haven’t been this excited since they realized that you can print fake vaccine cards off of Google Images.
— Jimmy Fallon
... this QAnon event in Dallas. The illiterati gathered by the hundreds because they believed J.F.K. Jr. and J.F.K. Sr. were going to re-emerge and reinstall Donald Trump to power, because obviously the Kennedys would be big Trump fans.