Nightlines

Yesterday, more than 100 world leaders pledged to halt deforestation by 2030. Of course, to do that, they’ll need a detailed plan — that they’ll need to print out on thousands upon thousands of pieces of paper.

— Stephen Colbert

Basically, they made a deal to save the Amazon from Amazon at this conference.

— Trevor Noah

And he can do (cut emissions). I mean, he cut his approval rating in half in three months.

— Jimmy Fallon

Biden ended his big speech by saying, "God bless you all and may God save the planet." And God was like, "Uh, this is definitely a you-broke-it, you-bought-it situation.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Apparently, there are issues with the toilet on the SpaceX capsule. So four astronauts are going to have to use backup undergarments during their trip home. Astronauts were, like: "You know, not sure we needed to make that public. We’re doing tons of other stuff up here.”

— Jimmy Fallon