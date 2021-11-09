 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nightlines
0 Comments

Nightlines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Yesterday, more than 100 world leaders pledged to halt deforestation by 2030. Of course, to do that, they’ll need a detailed plan — that they’ll need to print out on thousands upon thousands of pieces of paper.

— Stephen Colbert

Basically, they made a deal to save the Amazon from Amazon at this conference.

— Trevor Noah

And he can do (cut emissions). I mean, he cut his approval rating in half in three months.

— Jimmy Fallon

Biden ended his big speech by saying, "God bless you all and may God save the planet." And God was like, "Uh, this is definitely a you-broke-it, you-bought-it situation.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Apparently, there are issues with the toilet on the SpaceX capsule. So four astronauts are going to have to use backup undergarments during their trip home. Astronauts were, like: "You know, not sure we needed to make that public. We’re doing tons of other stuff up here.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Meanwhile, I saw that NASA astronauts used the first peppers grown in space to make tacos on the International Space Station. I guess they figured, "Well, toilet’s broken — Taco Tuesday, anyone?”

— Jimmy Fallon

Anyone thinking here? Next they’re going to have a prune-eating contest.

— Jimmy Fallon

So, it was a disappointing night for Democrats, but Democrats are used to being disappointed. That’s why they’re changing their logo from the donkey to Eeyore.

— Stephen Colbert

Some of you may be upset by the results, but don’t panic — save your panic for climate change.

— Stephen Colbert

But the bigger loss was in Virginia, or as it’s known by its full name "East West Virginia." Because Virginia has been becoming more and more Democratic for years now. They voted for the first Black president and the first blackface governor.

— Trevor Noah

Yep, Republicans haven’t been this excited since they realized that you can print fake vaccine cards off of Google Images.

— Jimmy Fallon

... this QAnon event in Dallas. The illiterati gathered by the hundreds because they believed J.F.K. Jr. and J.F.K. Sr. were going to re-emerge and reinstall Donald Trump to power, because obviously the Kennedys would be big Trump fans.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Of course, J.F.K. Jr. died tragically 22 years ago, so at this point, any announcement from him would be pretty big.

— Stephen Colbert

Shockingly, J.F.K. Jr. did not show up in Dallas yesterday afternoon, due to his chronic case of not alive.”

— Stephen Colbert

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Nightlines

It’s tough for billionaires. If you’d like to sponsor one, you can make a difference for just $34 million a day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News