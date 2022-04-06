Nightlines

The 94th Academy Awards were held last night and featured the first live performance of "We Don’t Talk About Bruno," from the Disney musical "Encanto," followed by an unbelievable live performance of "We Don’t Talk About Jada.”

— Seth Meyers

I’ve got to say, Will Smith was offended by the joke and wanted to stand up to his wife. Fine. Challenge Chris to a duel or, if you really want to hit him, don’t laugh. It hurts more than a punch, I promise you.

— Stephen Colbert

And by the way, no one did anything. A whole roomful of people, no one lifted a finger. Spider-Man was there, Aquaman was there, Catwoman, all sitting on their hands. No one helped Chris Rock.

— Jimmy Kimmel

No one could have predicted that the most controversial movie of 2022 would be "G.I. Jane," but it was.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Yep, in just a split second, the Oscars went from Oscar de la Renta to Oscar De La Hoya, you know?

— Jimmy Fallon

That’s the worst thing Will Smith has ever done. Wait, I forgot about "Wild Wild West." I’m kidding, obviously. The worst thing he’s ever done is "Gemini Man." Someone should slap both of the guys in that movie.

— Stephen Colbert

This was the Hollywood version of your drunk uncle starting a fight, ruining the wedding and then standing up and giving a long toast to the bride and groom.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Look, you move the award for best film editing out of the main broadcast and all hell breaks lose.

— Jimmy Fallon

The only time there should be a seven-hour gap is when you’re trying to remember what happened on St. Patrick’s Day.

— Jimmy Fallon

Even the ghost of Richard Nixon is like, "I don’t think you can do that.”

— Jimmy Fallon

This is the thing with Trump — you never know. You never know if he’s more evil or lazy. He could have been plotting the overthrow of the government, or he could have been watching Fox News in the bath — you just don’t know!

— James Corden

And now, after making the discovery, the House committee is investigating whether Trump used burner phones. It’s always reassuring when a president acts like a character in "The Wire.”

— Jimmy Fallon