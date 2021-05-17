Nightlines

The founder of Amazon is reportedly building a $500 million superyacht that is so big, it requires a "support yacht" to travel with it. This is like the billionaire version of having a second fridge in your garage.

— Jimmy Kimmel

The pandemic has been a boom time for billionaires, and they are using their profits to give back to hard-hit communities, as long as those communities build giant, shiny new yachts.

— Stephen Colbert

The yacht is 417 feet long. It’s so big, the Suez Canal would get stuck in it.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Truth is, Bezos didn’t really need the support yacht, but Amazon did one of these upsells where they go, "People who buy this, also buy this.”

— James Corden

It sounds like an old-time comedian’s routine, doesn’t it? Jeff Bezos is so rich, even his boats have got boats. Bezos is so rich, when he goes to the ATM., the ATM asks him for money.

— James Corden