Nightlines

The founder of Amazon is reportedly building a $500 million superyacht that is so big, it requires a "support yacht" to travel with it. This is like the billionaire version of having a second fridge in your garage.

— Jimmy Kimmel

The pandemic has been a boom time for billionaires, and they are using their profits to give back to hard-hit communities, as long as those communities build giant, shiny new yachts.

— Stephen Colbert

The yacht is 417 feet long. It’s so big, the Suez Canal would get stuck in it.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Truth is, Bezos didn’t really need the support yacht, but Amazon did one of these upsells where they go, "People who buy this, also buy this.”

— James Corden

It sounds like an old-time comedian’s routine, doesn’t it? Jeff Bezos is so rich, even his boats have got boats. Bezos is so rich, when he goes to the ATM., the ATM asks him for money.

— James Corden

Here’s why Bezos needs it: The mommy yacht will be powered with the assistance of three giant masts, and those sails mean it will not support a helipad, so they need a separate ship with a dedicated landing facility. I mean, who hasn’t needed a separate yacht just for his helicopter?

— Stephen Colbert

Starting tomorrow, New Yorkers will be able to get the vaccine at subway and train stations. Sounds sterile.

— Jimmy Kimmel

That’s just what the subway needed, more random Band-Aids and needles on the ground.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Because I can’t think of a better place to experience the side effects of the vaccine than the bathroom of the Times Square Olive Garden.

— James Corden

House Republicans voted today to remove GOP conference chair Liz Cheney from her leadership position, but they’re already claiming it never happened.

— Seth Meyers

I’m confused — I thought these guys hated cancel culture.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Yeah, Republicans haven’t turned on someone this fast since they tried to murder Mike Pence.

— Jimmy Fallon

