Nightlines

Meanwhile, here in the U.S., a convoy of truckers spent the last two days surfing the Capital Beltway outside D.C. to protest COVID restrictions. Yep, the truckers waited until all the mandates were lifted and gas hit five bucks a gallon.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s a horrible time to be driving as your protest because now they are praying the cops tow them away just to save on gas.

— Trevor Noah

This is just sad. American truckers were trying to block traffic, but D.C. already has so much traffic that nobody really noticed they were protesting.

— Trevor Noah

That’s right, gas prices were already on the rise, and with the decision to ban Russian oil, they’re higher than ever before. Gas prices are so high, the Indy 500 was just changed to the Indy 5.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, this is devastating for Russia. Now their biggest export is bad guys in "John Wick" movies.

— Jimmy Fallon

Like, if this keeps up, the next "Fast and Furious" movie will take place on public transportation.

— Trevor Noah

Gas prices are so high, this morning parents were like: "All right, kids, we’re Amish now. Let’s get in the buggy — we’re taking the horse to school.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Gas prices are so high, Americans are just filling their cars with Red Bull and hoping for the best.

— Jimmy Fallon

But on the bright side, this is the perfect excuse to pretend you’re going to get back on the bike you bought mid-pandemic and rode twice.

— James Corden

McDonald’s and Starbucks are cutting ties with Russia, both announcing they would temporarily close all locations in the country. No Starbucks, no McDonald’s — that’s a sad life to live. And no pick-me-up in the morning, no Happy Meals — or, as they call them in Russia, meals.

— Trevor Noah

McDonald’s in Russia is a little strange. It’s the only country that sells unhappy meals.

— Jimmy Fallon

Not to be outdone, Arby’s announced that they are punishing Russia by staying open.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yes. Russia just became a "no fry zone.”

— Stephen Colbert

Some people go for the jugular. America? They go for the McRib.

— James Corden