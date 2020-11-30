Nightlines

Yes, she doesn’t work with them at all. It’s just a coincidence that during Giuliani’s two-hour press conference, she was onstage the entire time. It’s a simple mix-up. They invited Sidney Powell, but they meant to invite Sidney Powell Total Landscaping.

— Stephen Colbert

For anyone asking what’s more embarrassing than being on the Trump legal team, the answer is getting fired from the Trump legal team.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s OK, Trump doesn’t need the daily brief anymore. He gets all his intelligence from Randy Quaid’s tweets.

— Jimmy Fallon

Thanks to Trump’s daily brief, Biden will now be well-versed in foreign and domestic threats and who got eliminated on "The Bachelorette.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Actually, it does turn out that the brief they give Biden is a little different than the one they give Trump. I’ll show you what I mean. For instance, Biden’s brief says, "Iran building nuclear arsenal," while Trump’s brief says, "Iran make big fireworks that go boom-boom.”

— Jimmy Fallon