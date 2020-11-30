Nightlines

 Skip to main content
Yes, she doesn’t work with them at all. It’s just a coincidence that during Giuliani’s two-hour press conference, she was onstage the entire time. It’s a simple mix-up. They invited Sidney Powell, but they meant to invite Sidney Powell Total Landscaping.

— Stephen Colbert

For anyone asking what’s more embarrassing than being on the Trump legal team, the answer is getting fired from the Trump legal team.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s OK, Trump doesn’t need the daily brief anymore. He gets all his intelligence from Randy Quaid’s tweets.

— Jimmy Fallon

Thanks to Trump’s daily brief, Biden will now be well-versed in foreign and domestic threats and who got eliminated on "The Bachelorette.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Actually, it does turn out that the brief they give Biden is a little different than the one they give Trump. I’ll show you what I mean. For instance, Biden’s brief says, "Iran building nuclear arsenal," while Trump’s brief says, "Iran make big fireworks that go boom-boom.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Next up, Biden’s brief says, "Norway experiencing harsh climate change," while Trump’s says, "Soon Olaf will be a puddle.”

— Jimmy Fallon

“And finally, Biden’s brief says, "Canada extends border restrictions with U.S.," while Trump’s says, "Americans betrayed by Beliebers.”

— JIMMY FALLON

Last week, the C.D.C. urged Americans not to travel, so, of course, we’re traveling.

— Jimmy Kimmel

What are people doing? Three million Americans are gonna show up for Thanksgiving like, "I brought some yams or maybe the plague.”

— JIMMY FALLON

Can’t be comforting when you’re at a crowded airport watching CNN talk about how dumb it is to be at an airport.

— Jimmy Fallon

Every year, we look for an excuse to get out of spending Thanksgiving with our families. We finally now have one and everyone’s complaining. Embrace it. How much cranberry Jell-O can you eat?

— Jimmy Kimmel

What do they expect? We’re the same people they had to tell not to eat Tide Pods.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Randell Jones: The other Thanksgiving story
Randell Jones: The other Thanksgiving story

Yes, America’s celebration of Thanksgiving is yet another victim of COVID-19 this year. Our traditional gatherings of family from afar are problematic during this deadly pandemic. But no such celebration suffers more this year than the one planned in Massachusetts to observe the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims landing at Plymouth Rock in fall 1620. The planners for that grand commemorative occasion intended events to extend a full year into fall 2021, the anniversary of the first harvest festival we Americans have come to call Thanksgiving.

