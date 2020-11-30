Nightlines

Yes, she doesn’t work with them at all. It’s just a coincidence that during Giuliani’s two-hour press conference, she was onstage the entire time. It’s a simple mix-up. They invited Sidney Powell, but they meant to invite Sidney Powell Total Landscaping.
— Stephen Colbert
For anyone asking what’s more embarrassing than being on the Trump legal team, the answer is getting fired from the Trump legal team.
— Jimmy Fallon
It’s OK, Trump doesn’t need the daily brief anymore. He gets all his intelligence from Randy Quaid’s tweets.
— Jimmy Fallon
Thanks to Trump’s daily brief, Biden will now be well-versed in foreign and domestic threats and who got eliminated on "The Bachelorette.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Actually, it does turn out that the brief they give Biden is a little different than the one they give Trump. I’ll show you what I mean. For instance, Biden’s brief says, "Iran building nuclear arsenal," while Trump’s brief says, "Iran make big fireworks that go boom-boom.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Next up, Biden’s brief says, "Norway experiencing harsh climate change," while Trump’s says, "Soon Olaf will be a puddle.”
— Jimmy Fallon
“And finally, Biden’s brief says, "Canada extends border restrictions with U.S.," while Trump’s says, "Americans betrayed by Beliebers.”
— JIMMY FALLON
Last week, the C.D.C. urged Americans not to travel, so, of course, we’re traveling.
— Jimmy Kimmel
What are people doing? Three million Americans are gonna show up for Thanksgiving like, "I brought some yams or maybe the plague.”
— JIMMY FALLON
Can’t be comforting when you’re at a crowded airport watching CNN talk about how dumb it is to be at an airport.
— Jimmy Fallon
Every year, we look for an excuse to get out of spending Thanksgiving with our families. We finally now have one and everyone’s complaining. Embrace it. How much cranberry Jell-O can you eat?
— Jimmy Kimmel
What do they expect? We’re the same people they had to tell not to eat Tide Pods.
— Jimmy Kimmel
