Nightlines

As recently as last month, an overwhelming majority of Americans, 70% or more, supported Biden’s withdrawal. Seventy percent. You know how few things 70% of Americans agree on? I think it’s this and extra cheese, which also often ends badly and faster than you planned.
— Stephen Colbert
And that’s how "forever wars" happen: People in charge just keep asking for a little more time to turn things around and then, next thing you know, it’s been 20 years and you’ve been in Afghanistan longer than it takes for George R.R. Martin to come up with a new "Game of Thrones" book.
— Seth Meyers
You can tell things aren’t good for Biden, because today he said, "You know, maybe the election was stolen.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Trump made a peace deal with the Taliban to end the war, and now after Biden’s withdrawal, they’re back in power. So, on the bright side, it’s nice to have a bipartisan screw-up.
— Jimmy Fallon
I have a hard time believing Trump would have done it in a more orderly way, since nothing he ever did was orderly. He couldn’t even withdraw from an umbrella in an orderly fashion.
— Seth Meyers
I saw that United Airlines has instructed its flight crew not to use duct tape when dealing with unruly passengers. Don’t use it, yeah. Flight attendants heard and were like, "OK, Tasers it is.”
— Jimmy Fallon
That’s right, United isn’t allowed to use duct tape, while passengers on Frontier Airlines will now be wheeled onboard like Hannibal Lecter.
— Jimmy Fallon
Yeah, according to the memo, United is against using duct tape unless it’s holding up one of their engines. That’s where they draw the line.
— Jimmy Fallon
Earlier today OnlyFans announced that it’s going to block all X-rated content starting in October. What? This would be like Playboy only printing the articles, you know what I’m saying?
— Jimmy Fallon
Also just a side note, if you’re watching this with someone, and they quickly ask, "What’s OnlyFans?" Trust me, they know exactly what it is.
— Jimmy Fallon
They know that fans of OnlyFans are only fans of one thing, right?
— Stephen Colbert