Nightlines

As recently as last month, an overwhelming majority of Americans, 70% or more, supported Biden’s withdrawal. Seventy percent. You know how few things 70% of Americans agree on? I think it’s this and extra cheese, which also often ends badly and faster than you planned.

— Stephen Colbert

And that’s how "forever wars" happen: People in charge just keep asking for a little more time to turn things around and then, next thing you know, it’s been 20 years and you’ve been in Afghanistan longer than it takes for George R.R. Martin to come up with a new "Game of Thrones" book.

— Seth Meyers

You can tell things aren’t good for Biden, because today he said, "You know, maybe the election was stolen.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Trump made a peace deal with the Taliban to end the war, and now after Biden’s withdrawal, they’re back in power. So, on the bright side, it’s nice to have a bipartisan screw-up.

— Jimmy Fallon

I have a hard time believing Trump would have done it in a more orderly way, since nothing he ever did was orderly. He couldn’t even withdraw from an umbrella in an orderly fashion.