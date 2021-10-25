Nightlines

With more job openings than ever and more people quitting than ever, workers suddenly find themselves with a lot of leverage, and they’re using it to demand things like better pay, more flexible hours and canceling the annual company Squid Game.

— Trevor Noah

And right now, workers from so many different industries are striking — although, it’s none of the bad industries that you wish would go on strike. Like, have you ever noticed how the people who collect student loans, they never go on strike. Or telemarketers? Come on, you guys deserve better pay!

— Trevor Noah

This is kind of like mixing alcoholic beverages — you can do it, but should you? Just remember the rule of thumb: Moderna before Pfizer, always wiser. Pfizer before Moderna, some concern-a.

— James Corden

The government is careful to say they would not recommend one shot over another. They’re like parents talking to their kids about college: "Hey, pick whatever major makes you happy, as long as it’s not poetry or Johnson & Johnson.”

— Stephen Colbert