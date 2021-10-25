Nightlines

 Skip to main content
With more job openings than ever and more people quitting than ever, workers suddenly find themselves with a lot of leverage, and they’re using it to demand things like better pay, more flexible hours and canceling the annual company Squid Game.

— Trevor Noah

And right now, workers from so many different industries are striking — although, it’s none of the bad industries that you wish would go on strike. Like, have you ever noticed how the people who collect student loans, they never go on strike. Or telemarketers? Come on, you guys deserve better pay!

— Trevor Noah

This is kind of like mixing alcoholic beverages — you can do it, but should you? Just remember the rule of thumb: Moderna before Pfizer, always wiser. Pfizer before Moderna, some concern-a.

— James Corden

The government is careful to say they would not recommend one shot over another. They’re like parents talking to their kids about college: "Hey, pick whatever major makes you happy, as long as it’s not poetry or Johnson & Johnson.”

— Stephen Colbert

Clearly, someone at the company has to be held accountable for this. Personally, I blame Johnson. Then again, maybe it was Johnson I should blame? No, no, it’s definitely Johnson.

— Trevor Noah

Facebook is planning to rebrand the company. They’ve been plagued with scandals around misinformation, hate groups, selling people’s data, but they’re like, "Yeah, we’ll change the name. That’s the problem, the name.”

— James Corden

First, I don’t think the name is really the problem that people have with Facebook. Society is like, "Yo, you are destroying democracy" and Facebook is like, "We hear you — what if we went by Bookface?”

— Trevor Noah

That new name is a closely guarded secret that’s not widely known, even among Facebook senior leadership. Well, that’s surprising. Facebook has leadership?

— Stephen Colbert

In a press release, Trump explained the need for his new social network: "We live in a world where the Taliban has a presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American president has been silenced." I don’t think Trump’s making the point that he thinks he is in that. All he’s telling us is that he’s more offensive than the Taliban.

— James Corden

At the same time, though, you know this is going to backfire, because half of the fun of being on social media is talking (expletive) about the platform.

— Trevor Noah

The man who told over 30,000 lies in office has started something called Truth. He’s also launched a new makeup line called Human Skin.

— Stephen Colbert

It’s the perfect site for any person who ever wondered, "What if Twitter was only the bad parts?”

— James Corden

